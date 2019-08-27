CryptoMove Announces Their Chrome Browser Extension to Protect Passwords and Other Confidential Information Online with Moving Target Defense

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VMworld -- CryptoMove, the only cloud-native key vault and secrets management SaaS platform to provide moving target defense for microservices and multi-cloud, today announced their Google Chrome Browser Extension to help organizations protect any data, secrets or other information online. The browser extension allows users to easily convert any confidential information—emails, passwords, even social media posts and messages—into a secret encrypted by their globally patented moving target defense (MTD) technology that continuously and dynamically splits up, fragments, spreads out, encrypts and mutates data across the cloud until needed.

CryptoMove is an early-stage company focused on secure data storage with MTD, a paradigm-shifting approach to data security. This dynamic technology turns the tables on attackers by ensuring that secrets are never stationary and predictable targets. The CryptoMove Key Vault and MTD have been rapidly gaining momentum in 2019, and this new Chrome Browser Extension makes it even easier to take advantage of this innovative data protection solution. It integrates directly with the CryptoMove Key Vault , which allows users to add, delete, and share secrets through an intuitive user interface. The browser extension is free and available for download in the Google Chrome Web Store.

Attendees at this week's VMworld Conference can get a first peek at the Chrome Browser Extension. By visiting CryptoMove at Booth #1065F , conference attendees can learn about the browser extension and see a demo of the CryptoMove platform and its diverse use cases for data security.

"We're excited to launch the CryptoMove Chrome Browser Extension and put the power of moving target defense in the hands of individual users who are increasingly concerned about privacy and protecting sensitive information online," said CryptoMove CEO, Mike Burshteyn. "Too often, that information is stored and shared in places where it's vulnerable, such as email, Facebook, Skype, Slack, or other web-based programs. We've built the CryptoMove Key Vault to offer a fast, intuitive, and secure way to protect and manage anything you want to keep confidential, and we're thrilled to extend this military-grade protection through a Chrome Browser Extension."

MTD has been attracting attention for its wide range of use cases, including safeguarding mission critical secrets for the U.S. military. In recent weeks, CryptoMove has been recognized by AFWERX , a United States Air Force (USAF) program designed to facilitate rapid adoption of innovative technologies that can advance USAF's capabilities. CryptoMove has also worked with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and its Silicon Valley Innovation Program . These applications of MTD highlight its potential impact for all types of users.

"It has been amazing to see the enthusiasm for moving target defense in the defense sector, and it can be just as powerful for private enterprise and individuals," Burshteyn said. "Anyone using a web browser like Chrome for email and other communication is destined to have data they want to keep truly secure, and this browser extension makes that possible. There's no better way to protect online information than with MTD."

About CryptoMove

CryptoMove provides moving target data protection solutions for microservices and multi-cloud. Our cloud-native Key Vault becomes more robust with scale to simplify secrets management for modern DevOps workflows. As the world's first data protection platform to utilize globally patented moving target defense (MTD) principles for entropy and randomness, our B2B clients can manage their secrets seamlessly, integrate with their core business systems programmatically, and achieve unparalleled data security to avoid detection by attackers. CryptoMove use cases have been developed by leading institutions, including the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) via its Silicon Valley Innovation Program, the Air Force via AFWERX, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) via its Global Smart Cities Challenge. Users of CryptoMove include Fortune 500 financial services, insurance, technology, healthcare, entertainment, and other organizations. In 2018, CryptoMove was selected by Amazon as one of the top ten startups showcased during AWS re:Invent. CryptoMove is backed by top-tier VCs including Social Capital, Tim Draper's Draper Associates fund, Pathbreaker Ventures, and Red Dog Capital. Angel investors include Google's CISO as well as founders, security leaders, and early investors from Palantir, FireEye, Palo Alto Networks, Facebook, Cisco, and others. CryptoMove is headquartered in Oakland, California. For more information, visit https://www.cryptomove.com/ .

