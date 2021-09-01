Cryptoradar Relaunches Its Real-Time Crypto Price Comparison Platform

TALLINN, Estonia, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptoradar, a data comparison platform for crypto assets, today introduces its new and improved real-time cryptocurrency price comparison platform design. After rebranding and updating their website, they're expanding their solution to millions of new users worldwide with Portuguese and Italian language support.

Cryptoradar's real-time cryptocurrency price comparison platform enables its users to compare exchanges based on aspects such as fees, prices, payment methods, features, and verified user reviews, among others. The platform offers an intuitive approach where users can search for the cryptocurrencies they are interested in, filter the results by key terms they wish to analyze, and have a side-by-side visual comparison of their preferred exchanges. Ultimately, the user can select a cryptocurrency exchange, open an account, and start investing.

As fintech and cryptocurrencies develop across multiple industries, so will the need to improve investment decision-making processes for users worldwide. This is why it's pertinent that potential investors rely on a transparent and unbiased platform to compare their options—serving as a PriceGrabber.com for buying cryptocurrency.

With financial information overload, cryptocurrency investors can struggle to find trusted sources. Cryptoradar's mission is to provide transparency in investments and allow direct comparisons of terms and features of over 70 crypto trading platforms. Cryptoradar is committed to providing authoritative, easy-to-understand, and actionable content, guiding retail investors through the cryptocurrency space and inspiring them to make investment decisions and build lasting wealth.

"Cryptoradar has helped hundreds of thousands of people to start investing and find a cryptocurrency exchange," says Josef Moser, Co-founder of Cryptoradar. "With our relaunch, we hope to build upon this foundation and bring our platform to millions more to help them make better-informed investment decisions."

About Cryptoradar

