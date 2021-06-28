Cryptozoic Announces Kickstarter for Epic Spell Wars™ of the Battle Wizards: ANNIHILAGEDDON 2 -- XTREME NACHO LEGENDS

LAKE FOREST, Calif., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptozoic Entertainment, leading creator of tabletop games, trading cards, and collectibles, today announced the launch of the Kickstarter campaign for Epic Spell Wars™ of the Battle Wizards: ANNIHILAGEDDON 2 — XTREME NACHO LEGENDS. The second deck-building game set in the world of Epic Spell Wars features the trademark over-the-top, mature humor and art that players have come to expect, as well as gameplay innovations like the Legendary Line-Up and Nacho Power Chips. Fans can check out the Kickstarter page now to pledge for the game and other rewards.

Epic Spell Wars™ of the Battle Wizards: ANNIHILAGEDDON 2 - XTREME NACHO LEGENDS Epic Spell Wars of the Battle Wizards: ANNIHILAGEDDON - Gang Bangers

The campaign includes several exclusives, including the expansion Epic Spell Wars of the Battle Wizards: ANNIHILAGEDDON — Gang Bangers. Retailers can participate in the campaign via a special tier.

"The first Epic Spell Wars: ANNIHILAGEDDON was, for me, pound-for-pound the best game Cryptozoic has ever made, so with the sequel we are really throwing out all the stops to make it even better," said Cory Jones, creator of Epic Spell Wars. "The art and gameplay are even more insane, with nachos and other new elements added to the experience. If you love hyper-competitive games with big moments that you and your friends will be talking about for weeks—if not years—afterwards, you should jump aboard this Kickstarter!"

ANNIHILAGEDDON 2 utilizes the Brawl version of Cryptozoic's Cerberus Engine as 2-5 players become Wizards and try to buy magical Spell, Wizard, Treasure, and Creature cards—among other card types—in order to defeat their opponents and become the Annihilageddon Tournament Champion.

The game's emphasis on Attacks results in a unique level of player interaction for the deck-building genre, as players constantly try to take opposing Wizards' Hit Points (HP) down to zero. However, like all games set in the world of Epic Spell Wars, death is not final. After a player's Wizard dies, their HP resets back to 20 and that player gains a Dead Wizard Token, which typically has some surprising effects.

Epic Spell Wars of the Battle Wizards: ANNIHILAGEDDON — Gang Bangers is an expansion that is a Kickstarter exclusive . Players get Gangs, each of which is unique and features different Gangsters that can be recruited to help defeat enemies.

About Cryptozoic

Since 2010, Cryptozoic Entertainment has been dedicated to the concept of "Fans First," striving to develop the most creative and sought-after products for pop culture enthusiasts worldwide. As an entertainment company with a diverse portfolio of licensed and original IPs, its catalog covers a broad spectrum of tabletop games and collectibles. The passionate team at Cryptozoic aims to inspire gamers and collectors all around the globe, while bringing fans together as part of the Cryptozoic community. Visit www.cryptozoic.com for more information and sign up for the company's Mailing List to receive the Fans First Newsletter and updates about products and events.

Media Contact:

Shahriar Fouladi

949.385.6000

[email protected]

Cryptozoic.com - facebook.com/cryptozoic - twitter.com/cryptozoic

instagram.com/cryptozoicentertainment

SOURCE Cryptozoic Entertainment