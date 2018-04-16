Cryptsoft & Thales roll out KMIP v1.4 for encryption key management

KMIP v1.4 brings substantial practical benefits to current and prospective KMIP technology implementers and consumers alike, including a greater depth of cybersecurity capability, enhanced flexibility of use, and improved ease of integration into existing enterprise solution ecosystems. These benefits stem from a range of significant functionality improvements, including an enhancement of the automated encryption client registration procedure, expansion of support for a wider range of key types and algorithms, refinement of the access control mechanisms, and the added ability to import and export keys and metadata from conformant systems. With these compelling enhancements, adoption of v1.4 is expected to be rapid and widespread throughout the market.

This rapid integration and time-to-market achievement is the latest positive outcome to result from the long-standing collaboration between Cryptsoft and Thales relating to encryption and key management technologies. This trusted working relationship and combined technical excellence has continuously elevated the industry benchmarks for enterprise encryption key management server technology over the past five years. The latest v1.4 iteration of KMIP is now available in the Vormetric Data Security Manager (DSM) from Thales.

Cryptsoft and Thales will be demonstrating KMIP v1.4 as well as new KMIP v2.0 capability at the RSA Conference, April 16-20 in San Francisco, CA. Both companies will be participating in the OASIS KMIP interoperability demonstration (booth 1601 South Hall), enabling conference expo visitors to see first-hand how encryption keys can be securely managed in the enterprise as well as easily and seamlessly transferred between KMIP-enabled solutions from multiple vendors.

"Cryptsoft's breadth of experience in the supply and integration of OEM KMIP technology and our long and close working relationship with Thales continues to bring immediate benefits to a rapidly increasing number of end-consumers," said Tony Cox, VP Partners, Alliances & Standards at Cryptsoft. "This latest milestone enables Thales customers to realize the benefits of KMIP v1.4 and prepare for the impending KMIP v2.0 functionality when using the Vormetric Data Security Manager as a KMIP Server. The support of standards and interoperability helps accelerate adoption of encryption and increases confidence in investing in data security best practices across all organizations."

"Thales has pioneered enterprise key management with KMIP from the very beginning, and we are proud to once again demonstrate key management leadership through this latest integration with Cryptsoft," said Jon Geater, Chief Technology Officer at Thales eSecurity. "Standard interfaces and interoperability are essential to making cryptography work for everyone, and through high quality technology and partnership we are delighted to enable our customers to protect their critical information and comply with important regulations simply and efficiently using the latest KMIP standard."

Cryptsoft is a privately held Australian company that operates worldwide in the enterprise key management security market. Cryptsoft's Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) software development kits (SDKs) are the market's preferred OEM solutions. Cryptsoft's solutions have been selected by prominent global companies for interoperable enterprise key management and encryption technology in their storage, security and cloud products. Cryptsoft is an OASIS Foundational Sponsor. www.cryptsoft.com

