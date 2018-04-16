Cryptsoft and Fornetix Announce greater security infrastructure capability using Open Standards

With new functionality in scope for KMIP v2.0, both companies are delivering capability to meet the needs of the rapidly evolving security object management landscape across a range of industry verticals. KMIP has a rapidly increasing adoption rate, and is being specified as a mandatory requirement for many procurement activities. It is currently being utilized in systems supporting critical infrastructure, finance, automotive, communications, ecommerce, manufacturing, and defense.

As both a valued customer and partner over the past 4 years, Fornetix has developed its Key Orchestration solution to be one of the most capable enterprise key managers on the market today. The ongoing partnership enables organizations to combine and consolidate visibility and control of their enterprise security assets with a range of KMIP toolkits from Cryptsoft, as well as a range of KMIP-enabled storage, security and cloud implementations available today.

With new challenges emerging globally, both companies are actively engaged to support KMIP deployments underpinning blockchain, machine identity, and supply chain security on a scale not witnessed at any time in the past.

"Working in conjunction with our source code and enterprise licensees enables us to address the more sophisticated requirements of our combined customers' sooner," said Tony Cox, VP Partners, Alliances & Standards at Cryptsoft. "Cryptsoft's customers range from ultra-conservative to very forward thinking and agile in the adoption of newer security technologies. Working with innovative customers like Fornetix means the new range of functionality in KMIP v2.0 can be tested, finalized and delivered on a rapid timescale, to better secure security assets globally."

"Cryptsoft's KMIP SDK's consistently deliver us a capability multiplier, enabling us to build on a proven technology platform. This means we can deliver the power of enterprise security orchestration, our customers are looking for," said Chuck White, CTO Fornetix. "This collaboration provides our customers technology that is secure, interoperable, extensible and scalable while being cost effective. Simply put - we deliver the promise of encryption without the fear of losing keys."

Both companies are demonstrating their KMIP enabled products in a live interoperability demonstration at the OASIS KMIP Interop booth (#1601) at this week's RSA Conference in San Francisco.

About Cryptsoft

Cryptsoft is a privately held Australian company that operates worldwide in the enterprise key management security market. Cryptsoft's Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) software development kits (SDKs) are the market's preferred OEM solutions. Cryptsoft's solutions have been selected by prominent global companies for interoperable enterprise key management and encryption technology in their storage, security and cloud products. Cryptsoft is an OASIS Foundational Sponsor. www.cryptsoft.com

About Fornetix

Fornetix® Key Orchestration™ is a groundbreaking cybersecurity solution designed to unleash encryption's full potential by simplifying key management. Fornetix empowers organizations to build a data security strategy with encryption as the strong foundation. www.fornetix.com

