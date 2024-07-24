Cryptsoft and Stormshield Unite to Set New Standards in Public Sector Cybersecurity

BRISBANE, Australia, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic endeavor to enhance public sector cybersecurity, Cryptsoft, a leader in key management technology, is partnering with Stormshield, distinguished by its advanced encryption solutions and notable customers. This partnership aims to integrate Cryptsoft's Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) Software Development Kit (SDK) into Stormshield's certified security offerings, addressing the multifaceted cybersecurity challenges faced by the public sector.

As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, public sector organizations are under immense pressure to adopt solutions that not only comply with but exceed stringent regulatory standards for data protection. Stormshield, with its cybersecurity offerings, is uniquely positioned to lead this charge. The company has distinguished itself through its attainment of prestigious certifications, underscoring its commitment to security excellence.

Fabien Thomas, Chief Technology Officer at Stormshield, emphasizes the partnership's strategic significance, stating, "Our collaboration with Cryptsoft not only bolsters our cybersecurity resilience but also showcases the exceptional security and reliability of our industry-leading offerings."

Marc Briceno, VP Sales at Cryptsoft, expresses his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "Teaming up with Stormshield, a company renowned for its accredited security solutions, allows us to provide our public sector clients with unmatched security and compliance. This partnership is a testament to our shared goal of delivering state-of-the-art, secure key management technologies."

About Cryptsoft

Cryptsoft is an Australian privately-owned company that leads the enterprise key management security market. Cryptsoft's KMIP SDKs are the go-to solutions for global companies seeking interoperable key management and encryption technologies, underscoring Cryptsoft's pivotal role in advancing cybersecurity standards. For more information: www.cryptsoft.com

About Stormshield

All around the world, companies, governmental institutions and defence organisations need to ensure cybersecurity for their critical infrastructures, their sensitive data and their operational environments. Certified and qualified at the highest European levels, Stormshield's technologies meet the challenges faced by IT and OT to protect their activities. Our mission: to provide cyber-serenity for our clients so they can concentrate on their core activities, something which is crucial for the smooth operation of our institutions, our economy and the services provided to our people. Choosing Stormshield means opting for a trusted European cybersecurity provider. For more information: www.stormshield.com

Contact:

Marc Briceno

Photo(s):

