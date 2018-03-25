Cryptsoft's KMIP technology secures BDT's 'MultiStor' OEM tape library for Enterprise Customers

As a leading OEM supplier of tape storage products to many of the world's largest storage vendors, including HPE; IBM; Dell; Fujitsu and Spectra Logic, BDT is obligated to meet their customers' demand for modern, standards-based encryption technologies in all of their products. BDT has leveraged Cryptsoft's KMIP technology and expertise to meet this technology requirement and has created a product that seamlessly integrates into the end-to-end encryption solution strategies that are being implemented by enterprises worldwide.



"BDT is excited to offer Cryptsoft's KMIP encryption technology in our latest 'Multistor' 3-U OEM expandable tape library unit. Cryptsoft's deep experience in building and customizing security solutions that offer the end-customer maximum options for protecting and managing their data is highly valuable to us," said Franz Bucher, Vice President of Research and Development at BDT. "Cryptsoft's KMIP technologies allows us to meet the enterprise end-customer's modern security expectations while continuing to allow all of our storage vendor customers to seamlessly integrate their products into existing enterprise security solutions."



"Cryptsoft are trusted by the market leading storage, security and cloud vendors because of our conformance to specification, full specification implementation, proven interoperability, and rapid adoption of published KMIP versions," said Justin Corlett, Business Development Manager, Cryptsoft. "Utilizing our technology to facilitate encrypted tape interoperability between IBM® and HPE® tape drive based libraries is a real game changer that re-confirms Cryptsoft's technology leadership and status as the preferred provider of KMIP technologies for the entire storage market."

About BDT Storage

BDT is a leading designer and manufacturer of solutions for data management. BDT's storage systems ensure long-term storage and archiving of big data – reliably and easily. As an expert for data management and storage solutions BDT takes into account the increasing storage needs. Our current products include compact and automated data storage systems using different media such as tape and removable disk. www.bdt-storage.de/en/

About Cryptsoft

Cryptsoft is a privately held Australian company that operates worldwide in the enterprise key management security market. Cryptsoft's Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) software development kits (SDKs) are the market's preferred OEM solutions. Cryptsoft's solutions have been selected by prominent global companies for interoperable enterprise key management and encryption technology in their storage, security and cloud products. Cryptsoft is an OASIS Foundational Sponsor. www.cryptsoft.com

