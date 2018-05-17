Cryptto Introduces Normalized Market Data Feed from Major Crypto Exchanges for Free

LONDON, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptto is releasing a professional API (application programming interface) that will allow crypto traders to receive real time normalized market data feed from major crypto exchanges. Cryptto's API will be available to traders at no cost.

"The crypto space clearly lacks many of the professional tools that traders and investors are used to in traditional markets. With the development of our platform, we are committed to closing the gap. The Cryptto API that we are releasing today is the first step towards that goal. We are making it available for free because we are committed to providing equal access to opportunities in crypto markets and increased transparency of the space," said Denis Popov, founder and CEO of Cryptto Trading Technologies.

Popov continued, "Crypto markets are in their infancy - the competition is low and the opportunities are plentiful. As professionals rush into the space, that's bound to change and very fast. To remain competitive, traders need access to another level of expertise and technology. That's why we are creating the Cryptto platform."

Cryptto's API is a part of what will eventually be a full-blown quantitative crypto trading platform providing fully-automated trading strategies, proprietary trading signals, and low-latency intelligent execution algorithms. The company's signals and strategies will be based on quantitative market data, sentiment, and on-chain activity analysis.

The rollout of the trading platform is planned for the second half of 2018 with the first fully-automated strategies available for trading in September.

About Cryptto

Cryptto was founded in 2017 and is a BVI based company. The company is focused on creating a world-class crypto trading platform that combines access to sophisticated proprietary signals and strategies with ultra-fast execution across all major exchanges.

Cryptto's team has been successfully developing high-frequency quantitative trading algorithms for the traditional asset classes from 2005.

API release details

The API is available at Cryptto's GitHub repository at https://github.com/cryptto-io.

At launch, the API supports 6 exchanges, supported at launch, include GDAX, Bitstamp, Bitfinex, Poloniex, Quoinex, and Gemini, with others to follow.

The market data feed is being delivered via our C++ based low-latency market data handler capable of maintaining connections and processing all data from all crypto exchanges on a single commodity server.

To learn more about Cryptto, please, visit our website at https://cryptto.io

