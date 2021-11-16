Cryptyde, Inc. Announces Nick Cannon & The Ncredible Gang's First NFT Album

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptyde, Inc., a selective acquisitions company focused on leveraging blockchain technologies to disrupt consumer facing industries, announced today that its E-NFT platform is set to release, business mogul, multi-talented film star, comedian, TV and radio host, writer, director, executive producer, philanthropist and musician, Nick Cannon and the Ncredible Gang's first-ever NFT album.

The album titled "Nick Cannon Presents: SucStress - the E-NFT Album," executive produced by Nick Cannon, Charles "Frisco Chuck" Kelley and Erik "E Smooth" Hicks, includes 11 original songs each having an accompanied digital art piece. As an exclusive limited edition, only 250,000 copies will be available to purchase starting, Tuesday November 16th, 2021 at 5pm EST, exclusively on E-NFT.com.

Nick Cannon exclaimed, "I'm excited to get in this NFT world with the Ncredible Gang Project SucStress."

Erik Hicks of Emmersive Entertainment stated, "The Ncredible Gang SucStress project is straight fire! Nick and all of the artists, songwriters, and producers on this album absolutely brought their A+ game. Hip-hop at its finest. Thank you, Frisco Chuck, for lavishly coordinating and running point."

"We are honored to join forces with Nick Cannon on this project," said Brian McFadden, CEO of Cryptyde, Inc. "Nick and the Ncredible Gang created a dynamic album and is a true example of the level of genuine talent we look to continue to highlight on our NFT platform."

About Cryptyde, Inc.

Cryptyde is a selective acquisitions company focused on leveraging blockchain technology to disrupt consumer facing industries. Current operations include E-NFT.com, a Streaming Music NFT Platform, and CW Machines, LLC, a crypto mining ecosystem which seeks to leverage Cryptyde's knowledge of blockchain technologies to bring BTC mining to a price point for the everyday consumer. Cryptyde will also include the Ferguson Containers business.

About Vinco Ventures, Inc.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) is a mergers and acquisition company focused on digital commerce and consumer brands. Vinco's B.I.G. (Buy. Innovate. Grow.) strategy will seek out acquisition opportunities that are poised for scale and grow said acquisitions through targeted traffic and content campaigns. For more information visit Investors.vincoventures.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimers

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based upon beliefs of, and information currently available to, Vinco's and Cryptyde's management as well as estimates and assumptions made by Vinco's and Cryptyde's management. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historic or current facts. When used in this presentation the words "estimate," "expect," "intend," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "projected," and other words or the negative of these terms and similar expressions as they relate to the applicable company, or its management identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of Vinco and Cryptyde with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors relating to each company's industry, operations and results of operations. Such factors include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to the completion and timing of the spin-off, the failure to satisfy any conditions to complete the spin-off as specified in the Form 10, the expected tax treatment of the spin-off and the impact of the spin-off on the businesses of Vinco and Cryptyde, and such other risks and uncertainties described more fully in documents filed by Vinco and Cryptyde with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors discussed in Cryptyde's Form 10, Vinco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2020 filed on April 15, 2021, and Vinco's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter, which are available at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although each company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the companies cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, neither company intends to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results. The spin-off is subject to certain conditions as described in Cryptyde's Form 10, including the effectiveness of the Form 10, Nasdaq approval of the listing of Cryptyde shares, receipt of an opinion from tax counsel regarding the tax-free nature of the distribution, Vinco having the requisite surplus under Nevada law to affect the distribution of Cryptyde shares, and final approval and declaration of the distribution by Vinco's Board of Directors. There can be no assurance regarding the ultimate timing of the spin-off or that it will be completed. The regulatory environment for NFTs is not settled, and there is a risk that they are deemed fungible, as opposed to non-fungible, and are some sort of currency or commodity and/or that they are deemed securities, and that the US securities laws were not complied with, as well as non-US securities laws and local jurisdiction regulations. If the E-NFT platform were to become non-functional, due to technical problems, cybersecurity breaches, lack of funding or other reasons, your rights to view your content may be limited or blocked. This is a new technology and method of delivery for artists and their commercial vendors, and there can be no assurance of the value, nonfungibility, securities law compliance, long tern viability, or other factors related to this new technology or method of delivery for artists.

