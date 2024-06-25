CRYSTAL ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE COLLABORATION WITH CASINO DE MONTECARLO

Anticipated Return of Gaming Onboard Crystal Symphony's Chairmen's Cruise in November and Crystal Serenity this December

MONACO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal, renowned for its exceptional voyages and outstanding entertainment, is pleased to announce it has secured a collaboration with Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM), a leader in the world of entertainment and gaming to host the first and only Casino de Monte-Carlo at sea. This marks an exciting new chapter for the brand promising guests an elevated level of entertainment and gaming experiences debuting onboard Crystal Symphony during the Chairmen's Cruise departing from Venice on Nov. 14, and on Crystal Serenity this December. The casino will also be featured on the two future oceangoing vessels and in all the new vessels of Crystal, with the exclusion of Expedition vessels.

Cristina Levis, CEO of Crystal Cruises and Pascal Camia, Chief International Development Officer of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, surrounded by Manfredi Lefebvre d'Ovidio, Executive Chairman of the A&K Travel Group and Stéphane Valeri, Chairman and CEO of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

The alliance between Crystal and Monte-Carlo SBM brings forth a fusion of expertise and innovation, aiming to redefine onboard entertainment for cruisers worldwide. Guests can now anticipate an array of gaming activities including slot machines, blackjack, roulette and more, that will elevate their experience to unprecedented heights.

"We are delighted to welcome Casino de Monte-Carlo into the Crystal family as our newest collaborator," said Executive Chairman of A&K Travel Group Manfredi Lefebvre on the groundbreaking relationship. "This affiliation symbolizes our commitment to offering our guests the finest entertainment and gaming experiences available at sea. Together, we aim to create unforgettable moments and continue to set new standards of excellence in the cruise industry."

Stephane Valeri, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Monte-Carlo SBM shares the same sentiment. "We are excited to join forces with Crystal to deliver the unique Casino de Monte-Carlo experience at sea. With our combined expertise, we are confident that we will provide a gaming moment unlike any other in the cruise industry."

The 1,000+ square-foot Casino de Monte-Carlo will be positioned where the current Bridge Lounges are located on both Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony. The Bridge Lounge will then move to the Library on Crystal Serenity and The Lounge (location of the previous casino) on Crystal Symphony.

"We have listened attentively to the feedback from our loyal guests regarding their desire to have casinos back onboard, and we are proud to announce that we will deliver on our promise," said Cristina Levis, CEO of A&K Travel Group. "At Crystal, like at Monte-Carlo SBM, guest satisfaction and enjoyment are paramount, and this alliance with Casino de Monte-Carlo underscores our dedication to fulfilling their wishes and exceeding their expectations. We are confident the reintroduction of casinos will further enhance the overall cruise experience, providing our guests with the entertainment options they crave while sailing with us."

To book any of Crystal's exceptional voyages and experience Casino de Monte-Carlo first-hand, contact your travel advisor, visit crystalcruises.com or call 1-800-446-6620.

About Crystal

For more than three decades Crystal has been synonymous with exceptional, award-winning voyages. In 2022 A&K Travel Group acquired the Crystal brand and its two vessels, Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony, ushering in a new era of Exceptional at Sea. The globally renowned cruise line offers discerning travelers industry-leading, authentic, and enriching experiences both onshore and at sea. Crystal's pioneering partnership with Abercrombie & Kent provides guests with unparalleled access to the most sought-after experiences, destinations, and the latest cultural makers around the world. The reimagined ships boast larger, updated suites with artisanal finishes, new cutting-edge wellness offerings, spectacular entertainment, and complimentary world-class dining - including the return of UMI UMA - the only dining experience by Michelin-Star Chef Master Chef Nobuyuki (Nobu) at sea. With a legacy of unrivaled service and commitment to sophistication and elegance at every touchpoint, once on-board passengers feel as if they are perfectly at home.

Join our exceptional community at:

Facebook: @CrystalCruises

Instagram: @CrystalCruises

Twitter: @CrystalCruises

LinkedIn: @CrystalCruises

About Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer embodies a new Art de Vivre that is unique in the world with a taste for what is beautiful, fine and good. Its Resort offers Luxury Gaming in its casinos, "haute couture" experiences in its iconic palace hotels and their Diamond Suites and gourmet dining at the cutting edge of modernity, combining Michelin-starred restaurants, international concepts and our own creations, as well as a top-flight artistic and cultural selection. The Resort also offers a fantastic range of sport and well-being activities, shopping and partying. And because the new Art de Vivre Monte-Carlo must evolve towards increasingly ethical and responsible luxury, Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer has been committed since 2007 to a pro-active policy in terms of energy transition, consumption of resources and waste, local fine dining and preservation of the natural heritage. The No. 1 private employer in the Principality of Monaco in 2023, the Group launched its 4th ethics charter to uphold its values of integrity and responsibility in conducting its professional business.

SOURCE Crystal