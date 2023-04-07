Crystal Bay Casino Provides Notice of Data Breach

CRYSTAL BAY, Nev., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Bay Casino is providing notice of a recent incident that may affect some customer information. This notice includes information about the incident, Crystal Bay Casino's response, and resources potentially affected individuals may use to help protect information, should they feel it appropriate to do so.

What Happened? In November 2022, Crystal Bay Casino identified unusual activity on certain systems within its network. Upon learning of this activity, Crystal Bay Casino took prompt steps to confirm the security of its systems and initiated a comprehensive investigation into the issue. The investigation determined that certain files may have been copied from the system on or around November 27, 2022 as part of the incident. As such, Crystal Bay Casino undertook a diligent review of the relevant files to determine what information was present and to whom it relates. On January 25, 2023, the investigation further determined some database information may have been copied from the system as part of the incident. Based on these findings, Crystal Bay Casino promptly reviewed the relevant database to identify what information was present, to whom that information related, and contact information for those individuals.

What Information Was Involved? The investigation determined the potentially affected information related to the database files includes name, driver's license number, and passport number.

What Crystal Bay Casino Is Doing. Upon becoming aware of this incident, Crystal Bay Casino promptly initiated a comprehensive investigation. Crystal Bay Casino also reported the activity to the FBI and continues to assess its network security, including reviewing and enhancing policies and procedures as appropriate. As an added precaution, Crystal Bay Casino is offering potentially affected individuals access to 12 months of complimentary credit monitoring services.

What You Can Do. Crystal Bay Casino encourages those who may be affected to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing account statements and monitoring free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Crystal Bay Casino also encourages individuals to review the information contained in the Steps You Can Take To Help Protect Information it is providing on its website at https://www.crystalbaycasino.com/notice-of-data-breach/.

For More Information. If you have additional questions, please call our dedicated assistance line at 833-753-4563, which is available from 6:00 AM to 2:00 PM Pacific Time Monday through Friday (excluding major U.S. holidays).

STEPS YOU CAN TAKE TO HELP PROTECT INFORMATION

Monitor Your Accounts

Under U.S. law, a consumer is entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. You may also directly contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below to request a free copy of your credit report.

Consumers have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If you are a victim of identity theft, you are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should you wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any one of the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below.

As an alternative to a fraud alert, consumers have the right to place a "credit freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a credit bureau from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer's express authorization. The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in your name without your consent. However, you should be aware that using a credit freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a credit freeze on your credit report. To request a security freeze, you will need to provide the following information:

Full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.); Social Security number; Date of birth; Addresses for the prior two to five years; Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill; A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, etc.); and A copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft if you are a victim of identity theft.

Should you wish to place a credit freeze, please contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below:

Equifax Experian TransUnion https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/ https://www.experian.com/help/ https://www.transunion.com/credit-help 888-298-0045 1-888-397-3742 800-916-8800 Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069 Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016 Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094

Additional Information

You may further educate yourself regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps you can take to protect your personal information by contacting the consumer reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission may be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov ; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. You can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. You have the right to file a police report if you ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, you will likely need to provide some proof that you have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and your state Attorney General. This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement.

