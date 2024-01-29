Crystal Bio Welcomes Dr. Shiaw-Lin (Billy) Wu as Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer

CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Bio, an innovative spinout division of Crystal Pharmatech, is excited to announce Dr. Shiaw-Lin (Billy) Wu as its new co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). Dr. Wu brings with him more than three decades of experience in the field of analytical and bioanalytical analysis of biologics for CMC development.

Dr. Wu's illustrious career began after completing his PhD in chromatography at the Barnett Institute, Northeastern University. He then progressed to Genentech where he focused on protein chemistry and advanced analytical methods for characterizing complex biologics. He further developed his mass spectrometry expertise with ThermoFisher in the Mass Spec Division (San Jose and Bremen) for developing methods and applications of proteomics using hybrid mass spectrometry. Dr. Wu later co-founded BioAnalytix to apply these advanced analytical approaches with regulatory strategies for a number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the US and abroad. He has published extensively in his field, contributing over 80 scientific papers.

Established in 2010, Crystal Pharmatech has earned recognition as a leading CRO/CDMO specializing in solid-state research, preformulation, formulation development, and GMP manufacturing. With a track record of supporting over 1,000 companies and contributing to the advancement of more than 2,000 preclinical candidates to Phase I and beyond, its First-Time-Right polymorph and formulation technology sets itself apart from other CRO/CDMOs.

Leveraging its small molecule expertise, material science, and analytical chemistry, Crystal Pharmatech strategically entered the Biologics sector. The inception of the Biologics Analytical Lab in New Jersey, USA, a year ago, signaled this expansion. More recently, the lab spun out as Crystal Bio, with the vision of becoming the leading dedicated biologics analytical CRO in the USA. Crystal Bio is committed to addressing intricate analytical challenges in CMC, pre-clinical, and clinical samples for biologic products with speed and complete flexibility:

Sample pretreatment strategy combined with LC-MS to complement assays used in various bioassays and cell/gene analysis for structure elucidation.

PK/PD Analysis.

Bioactivity (Functional) Analysis for potency of proteins.

Typical CMC-related analysis of primary and higher order structure, product and process purity, and forced degradation with correlation bioactivity with MS identity.

Dr. Wu expressed his enthusiasm about joining the team: "I am thrilled to be part of Crystal Bio, an organization committed to advancing biologics analysis. The company's dedication to scientific excellence aligns with my passion for enhancing analytical techniques in biologics."

"We warmly welcome Dr. Wu," expressed Dr. Alex Chen, Chairman and CEO of Crystal Pharmatech. "Crystal Pharmatech has always placed technological innovation and business development at the core of our strategy. Dr. Wu's expertise will significantly contribute to Crystal Bio's growth in biologics sector. His dedication to innovation resonates with our mission, and we eagerly anticipate working together to position Crystal Bio as the premier CRO for intricate analytical challenges in CMC, preclinical, and clinical samples for a range of biologic products, including proteins, peptides, antibodies, ADCs, nucleic acids, and more.

Dr. Wu's joining as CSO highlights Crystal Bio's focus on advancing scientific understanding in biologics analysis, supporting growth and innovation in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

