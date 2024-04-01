Crystal Capital Partners Hires SS&C Technologies as Independent Fund Administrator

MIAMI, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To continually improve our services and elevate client experience, we are excited to announce that Crystal Capital Partners (Crystal) has hired SS&C Technologies (SS&C) to serve as its independent administrator.

Crystal's platform enables financial advisors and their qualified purchaser clients to build diversified portfolios of institutional private funds. Crystal's platform currently connects over 200 wealth management firms to approximately 60 third-party institutional private funds.

"We recognize the importance of the role of the third-party administrator for our investors. We believe SS&C's strong infrastructure and sound platform will allow for a smooth transition," said Michael Hoyer, CFO of Crystal.

Founded in 1986, SS&C is the world's leading independent fund administrator, with more than $2.1 trillion in alternative assets under administration. SS&C's transparent technology solution will allow Crystal to view data as it is being processed and work more efficiently. SS&C's sophisticated system can assist Crystal with changes in the regulatory environment, including new filing requirements. SS&C also provides account-level information to investors via their proprietary technology.

"We are pleased to expand our long-standing relationship with Crystal Capital Partners," said Karen Geiger, Co-Head of SS&C Wealth & Investment Technologies. "We are committed to helping platforms of all types optimize their operations, and look forward to working with Crystal Capital Partners to bring efficiency to alternatives investing."

About Crystal Capital Partners

Crystal Capital Partners is a turn-key alternative investment platform, providing financial advisors exposure to third-party institutional private markets and hedge funds for their clients' portfolios. Crystal's clients include independent advisors, regional banks, IBDs, and multi-family offices. Crystal is a Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Miami, Florida.

