Crystal Capital Partners Reports Strong Growth and Increased Demand for Alternative Investment Portfolios in 2023

Crystal Capital Partners

28 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

MIAMI, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Capital Partners, a leading turn-key alternative investment platform for financial advisors, today announced its 2023 platform data, revealing another year of robust growth. Increased assets under management, a rise in advisory relationships and continued demand for customized portfolio solutions were the impetus of growth.

The platform experienced an 18.62% increase in total assets under management in 2023, driven by both inflows from financial advisors and investment performance. For its hedge fund program, it saw an 18% increase in assets. Three new hedge funds were added to the platform, bringing the total roster to 37 hedge fund exposures. For its private markets program, Crystal saw a 20.29% increase in assets, onboarding eight new private market funds, and bringing the total to 47 invested vintages since the program's inception.

Crystal provides access to a full range of hedge fund and private market strategies. Over the course of 2023, the strategies on Crystal's platform with the most year-on-year growth were Real Assets (122.55%), Global Macro (65.15%), Long/Short Equity (43.18%), and Private Credit (30.52%). Crystal also saw a notable uptick in demand for customized portfolios, with 23 bespoke portfolios created in 2023.

Crystal Capital Partners focuses on facilitating access, education, and portfolio customization to RIAs, helping them to navigate the varied landscape of alternative investments with confidence and ease. Notably, the number of new advisory firms onboarded increased 14% over the year.

Steven Brod, Senior Partner, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer of Crystal Capital Partners said: "The growing demand for diversified portfolios underscores a preference for tailored investment solutions rather than just access to individual funds. We are grateful for the growth we've experienced in 2023 and remain committed to delivering innovative solutions to RIAs, empowering them to build diversified alternative investment portfolios that complement their clients' traditional investments and meet their overall investment goals."

The firm's commitment to innovation and client-centric solutions has resulted in it being recognized as a trusted partner in the wealth management industry. The firm was recognized as a finalist for the FinovateAward for Best Alternative Investment Solution, the ThinkAdvisor's Luminaries: Financial & Investment Innovation, and the FTF News Technology Innovation Award to Steven Brod, CEO as 'Fintech Person of the Year'.

About Crystal Capital Partners 

Crystal Capital Partners is a turn-key alternative investment platform, providing financial advisors exposure to third-party institutional private markets and hedge funds for their clients' portfolios. Crystal's clients include independent advisors, regional banks, IBDs, and multi-family offices. Crystal is a Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Miami, Florida.

