Crystal Capital Partners' Steven Brod Named Finalist in 2023 FTF News Technology Innovation Awards

Alternative Investment Platform Founder Recognized for Achievements as 'Fintech Person of the Year' Finalist

MIAMI, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Capital Partners, a wealth-tech provider and leading turnkey alternative investment platform for financial advisors, today celebrated the naming of Chief Executive Officer Steven Brod as Finalist in the 2023 FTF News Technology Innovation Awards, an industry program that recognizes professionals, financial technology providers and industry bodies and regulators for remarkable achievements in operational excellence and leadership.

The Fintech Person of the Year award recognizes a behind-the-scenes individual who has been highly effective in advancing a major financial technology issue impacting the industry. Mr. Brod's devotion toward setting a new standard among alternative investment platforms in a way that benefits the financial industry was acknowledged by a panel of judges.

"It's an honor to receive this prestigious recognition from Financial Technologies Forum and FTF News," Mr. Brod said. "At Crystal Capital, we dared to act on our vision of creating an alternative investment platform that puts financial advisors and their clients first and delivering greater alts access to qualified investors. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the winner and Fintech Person of the Year, Reena Raichura, Head of Product Solutions at Glue42, as well as many other winners who are revolutionizing the industry."

Crystal's founders, including Mr. Brod, have been investors in private funds since 1994, working with many hedge and private market fund managers who today are recognized as some of the industry's largest and established players. Through innovation, Crystal offers investment opportunities and solutions beyond what traditional and wealth management firms are able to offer.

About Crystal Capital Partners

Crystal Capital, LLC is an investment adviser registered as such with the SEC since February 20, 2007. Registration with the SEC does not suggest a certain level of skill or training. Additional information regarding Crystal's registration status with the SEC and its advisory practices is available via its registration statement and Form ADV, Part 2A, a copy of which can be obtained by typing in Crystal Capital Partners, LLC via the SEC's investment adviser consumer website link here: https://adviserinfo.sec.gov.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE

