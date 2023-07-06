Crystal Capital Partners' Steven Brod Named ThinkAdvisor's Luminaries Class of 2023

Alternative Investment Platform Founder Honored for Fintech Innovation Demonstrating Industrywide Impact at Investor Client, Advisor Levels

MIAMI, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Capital Partners, a wealth-tech provider and leading turnkey alternative investment platform, whose technology allows financial advisors to seamlessly build institutional portfolios, congratulates Chief Executive Officer Steven Brod, a member of ThinkAdvisor's Luminaries Class of 2023. The Luminaries program highlights leading firms and individuals who are making a tremendous difference in their clients' lives – pushing the industry and clients' best interests forward while having the biggest impact.

Mr. Brod was named a Finalist under the Financial & Investment Innovation category for individuals who excel by leading the creation of new financial products, services, or processes that meet advisors' and their clients' needs. His entry was selected from hundreds of nominations within the Financial & Investment Innovations – Individuals category, or theme.

"It is an honor to be recognized by the ThinkAdvisor's Luminaries program alongside such an elite group of nominees," Mr. Brod said. "It's a real privilege for us to continue to have the opportunity to do what we do every day – putting financial advisors and their clients first as we do our part to help them achieve greater access to institutional investments for their portfolios."

In addition to access to some of the most institutional investment managers, advisors working with Crystal have said the platform's technology is unparalleled. The tools enable rigorous screening and benchmarking of funds, allowing advisors to conduct their own due diligence and compare multiple funds across different strategies. This facilitates the building of customized & diversified portfolios, tailored to clients' specific needs. Additionally, the platform provides advisors with the tools needed to manage these alternative investments effortlessly throughout their entire lifecycle.

Crystal's founder, Mr. Brod, has been an investor in private funds since the early 90s, working with alternative investment managers, some of whom today are recognized as the industry's largest and established players. Through innovation, Crystal offers portfolio solutions that allow its advisory network to bring differentiated and complementary investment opportunities to their clients.

About Crystal Capital Partners

Crystal Capital Partners is a turn-key alternative investment platform, providing financial advisors with exposure to third-party institutional private market and hedge funds for their clients' portfolios. Crystal's clients include independent advisors, regional banks, IBDs, and multi-family offices. Crystal is a Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Miami, Florida.

