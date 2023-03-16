Crystal Capital Partners' Tech Team Expands to Represent 50% of Staff Amid Double-Digit Growth

Senior Executives Bring to Alternative Investment Platform Unrivaled Expertise in Software Development, Mar-Tech and More

MIAMI, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Capital Partners, a wealth-tech provider and leading turnkey alternative investment platform for financial advisors, today announced the continued build-out of its integrated technology solutions team. This expansion underscores Crystal's commitment to its advisory network to provide a robust cloud-based operations system that comes with professional support – at the point of sale and beyond.

Steven Brod, CEO of Crystal Capital Partners, said, "We are pleased to report significant growth in our technology staff since 2020, representing substantial investment in innovation on the Crystal platform. Currently, 50% of Crystal's team is composed of technology professionals with expertise in software development, Mar-Tech, engineering, and cybersecurity. Without this highly talented group of professionals, Crystal would not have been in a position to deliver an outstanding level of experience for RIAs, family offices, regionals banks and foundations over the past 18 months. Their trusted expertise in delivering alternative investment solutions to advisors has powered greater possibilities."

Crystal's investment in technology has allowed it to streamline the entire process of alternative investment management. Through automation and integration, Crystal's platform eliminates the heavy paperwork associated with alternative investments and tax reporting, including, requiring only a single subscription agreement and generating a consolidated Schedule K-1 across multiple investments. Additionally, Crystal sets itself apart from competitors with digital, interactive, private labelled presentations that transcend any of the traditional PDF-based materials advisors and their clients typically experience.

As part of its commitment to technology, Crystal is ramping up investments in UI/UX and is planning to launch a new portal later in the year that has been redesigned from the ground up on a cutting edge technology stack. The portal will deliver an alternative investment experience for advisors and their clients that stays current with changing user expectations, and includes new functionalities that feel logical, intuitive, and easy to use. Crystal also has plans to introduce new integrations with industry leading FinTech partners in addition to strengthening existing integrations with its service providers to continue to improve the advisor experience.

Crystal's platform currently connects over 200 wealth management firms to approximately 60 third party institutional funds which manage over $1.5 trillion in assets (As of March 1, 2023). As a result, last year, Crystal achieved annualized AUM growth of 20% and a 32% growth in new advisory relationships*.

* Growth in AUM does not necessarily infer success and such inferences should not be made. An advisory relationship is based on executed advisory agreements with RIAs in 2022.

Crystal Capital, LLC is an investment adviser registered as such with the SEC since February 20, 2007. Registration with the SEC does not suggest a certain level of skill or training. Additional information regarding Crystal's registration status with the SEC and its advisory practices is available via its registration statement and Form ADV, Part 2A, a copy of which can be obtained by typing in Crystal Capital Partners, LLC via the SEC's investment adviser consumer website link here: https://adviserinfo.sec.gov.

