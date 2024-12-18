Crystal Capital Partners Wins 2024 ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Award for 'Alternative Investment Platforms Firm Award - Innovation'

MIAMI, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Capital Partners ("Crystal"), a leading wealth-tech provider specializing in turn-key alternative investment solutions for financial advisors, is honored to announce that it has received the ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Award for "Alternative Investment Platforms Firm Award – Innovation." This prestigious award highlights Crystal's dedication to driving progress in the alternative investment space, building on its 30 years of expertise and a year of exceptional platform enhancement and growth.

Serving over 240 independent advisory firms, Crystal blends cutting-edge technology with deep industry knowledge to provide seamless access to a globally curated selection of more than 50 leading alternative investment funds.

The ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards celebrate excellence in financial services, recognizing individuals and organizations that elevate industry standards and push the boundaries of innovation. This year, Crystal stood out for launching its state-of-the-art investment portal designed to help advisors efficiently source, build, and manage diversified alternative investment portfolios for qualified purchasers. This innovation aligns with Crystal's mission of simplifying alternative investment management and delivering an exceptional user experience.

Steven Brod, CEO of Crystal Capital Partners, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, "We are deeply honored to be acknowledged with this award. It reinforces our commitment to empowering financial advisors with innovative, advisor-focused solutions. We aim to simplify the alternative investment experience and continue offering a service-driven approach that enhances due diligence, portfolio diversification, and portfolio management."

The recognition comes as Crystal celebrates a significant milestone—its 30-year anniversary. This success story is further enriched by a procession of accolades, including being shortlisted for With Intelligence's Private Asset Management Awards 2025 in the "Best Alts Solution for Private Wealth Firms" category and as a finalist in the 2024 US Fintech Awards' "WealthTech of the Year" category.

These achievements follow prior acclaim, such as CEO Steven Brod being recognized as part of ThinkAdvisor's Luminaries Class of 2023—a testament to his impactful leadership in driving innovation within wealth management.

Crystal's continuous success speaks to its unwavering dedication to excellence, innovation, and providing outstanding value to its clients.

