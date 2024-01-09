Crystal Clean Announces Acquisition of Envirosafe

News provided by

J.F. Lehman & Company

09 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. ("Crystal Clean"), a leading provider of specialized environmental and waste management solutions to commercial and industrial end-markets and a portfolio company of investment affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company, LLC ("JFLCO"), today announced that it has acquired Envirosafe Services of Ohio, Inc. ("Envirosafe" or the "Company").

Envirosafe operates a fully permitted hazardous waste treatment, storage, and disposal facility, supplying customers with specialized expertise in the stabilization and landfilling of environmentally sensitive waste and by-products. The Company maintains both federal and state RCRA permits, allowing it to accept nearly 600 different U.S. EPA waste codes.

Brian Recatto, President & CEO of Crystal Clean, commented, "The acquisition of Envirosafe immediately enhances our hazardous waste infrastructure and processing capabilities, and will allow us to better support our growing customer base. We are pleased to welcome Envirosafe's team members into Crystal Clean."  Glenn Shor, Chairman of Crystal Clean and Partner at JFLCO, added "Envirosafe's unique capabilities and synergistic fit reflect our continued focus on highly strategic acquisitions."

Envirosafe represents Crystal Clean's first acquisition since the JFLCO-led acquisition of the Company in October 2023.  "This acquisition jump-starts our growth strategy, and we are excited to continue to support the Crystal Clean team in future acquisitions" added Dave Thomas, Director of Crystal Clean and Managing Director at JFLCO. 

Shearman & Sterling provided legal counsel to Crystal Clean and JFLCO. Houlihan Lokey served as exclusive financial advisor and Eastman & Smith provided legal counsel to Envirosafe.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company focuses exclusively on investing in the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental industries. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.
http://www.jflpartners.com

SOURCE J.F. Lehman & Company

Also from this source

Crystal Clean Announces Acquisition of Envirosafe

Crystal Clean Announces Acquisition of Envirosafe

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. ("Crystal Clean"), a leading provider of specialized environmental and waste management solutions to commercial and...
J.F. Lehman & Company Completes Acquisition of Crystal Clean

J.F. Lehman & Company Completes Acquisition of Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. ("Crystal Clean" or the "Company"), a leading provider of parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste services,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.