Crystal Clean Announces Acquisition of Envirosafe

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. ("Crystal Clean"), a leading provider of specialized environmental and waste management solutions to commercial and industrial end-markets and a portfolio company of investment affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company, LLC ("JFLCO"), today announced that it has acquired Envirosafe Services of Ohio, Inc. ("Envirosafe" or the "Company").

Envirosafe operates a fully permitted hazardous waste treatment, storage, and disposal facility, supplying customers with specialized expertise in the stabilization and landfilling of environmentally sensitive waste and by-products. The Company maintains both federal and state RCRA permits, allowing it to accept nearly 600 different U.S. EPA waste codes.

Brian Recatto, President & CEO of Crystal Clean, commented, "The acquisition of Envirosafe immediately enhances our hazardous waste infrastructure and processing capabilities, and will allow us to better support our growing customer base. We are pleased to welcome Envirosafe's team members into Crystal Clean." Glenn Shor, Chairman of Crystal Clean and Partner at JFLCO, added "Envirosafe's unique capabilities and synergistic fit reflect our continued focus on highly strategic acquisitions."

Envirosafe represents Crystal Clean's first acquisition since the JFLCO-led acquisition of the Company in October 2023. "This acquisition jump-starts our growth strategy, and we are excited to continue to support the Crystal Clean team in future acquisitions" added Dave Thomas, Director of Crystal Clean and Managing Director at JFLCO.

Shearman & Sterling provided legal counsel to Crystal Clean and JFLCO. Houlihan Lokey served as exclusive financial advisor and Eastman & Smith provided legal counsel to Envirosafe.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company focuses exclusively on investing in the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental industries. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

