Crystal Clinic Hand and Wrist Surgeon, Mollie Manley, M.D., Develops Innovative, Surgical Procedures For the Minimally-Invasive Repair of Common Wrist Injuries

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mollie Manley, M.D., a Crystal Clinic orthopaedic surgeon specializing in the hand and upper extremities, has developed two innovative, minimally-invasive surgical techniques for the repair of common wrist injuries. These procedures were recently published in the Journal of Hand Surgery, the official journal of The American Society for Surgery of the Hand.

Mollie Manley, M.D., Crystal Clinic orthopaedic surgeon specializing in the hand and upper extremities

The first procedure, known as the Anatomic C Scapholunate Reconstruction Technique, addresses tears in the ligaments of the wrist, which commonly occur when falling with an outstretched hand. Through this technique, repair is made using a single, minimally-invasive incision, decreasing both the complexity of the surgery and the surgical time, while also protecting the median nerve from any potential harm during the procedure.

"This technique yields improved surgical outcomes compared to the classic repair for this type of wrist injury," said Dr. Manley. "This includes more exact recreation of the C-shaped anatomy of the ligament, better range of motion, and stronger repair of ligament tears."

Dr. Manley has taught the Anatomic C Scapholunate Reconstruction Technique to other orthopaedic surgeons in the U.S., which has helped to spread its use worldwide.

With the second procedure, Dr. Manley has pioneered an all arthroscopic technique for the repair of complex tears in the wrist cartilage due to injury from falling or twisting the wrist. This Triangular Fibrocartilage Complex (TFCC) Repair All Arthroscopic Knotless technique allows for a more thorough view of TFCC tears to ensure a complete repair, while also providing a more simplified and effective minimally-invasive procedure.

Compared to other surgical techniques for this type of injury, this procedure yields a strong and effective repair, and ideally, a faster recovery. Other advantages noted by Dr. Manley include a limited incision, less post-operative pain, minimal to no scarring and minimized surgical time.

Dr. Manley's development of these surgical innovations demonstrates Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center's leadership position as a nationally-renowned destination for orthopaedic care. This also reflects Crystal Clinic's commitment to driving innovation that advances orthopaedic care worldwide.

To learn more about the Anatomic C Scapholunate Reconstruction Technique, visit https://www.jhsgo.org/article/S2589-5141%2824%2900181-6/fulltext

To learn more about Triangular Fibrocartilage Complex (TFCC) Repair All Arthroscopic Knotless Technique, visit https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2589514125000623

