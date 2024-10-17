CRYSTAL CLINIC PLASTIC SURGEONS AND CLEVELAND'S FOX8 TEAM UP TO COUNT DOWN TO PINK

FOX8's Natalie Herbick serves as master of ceremonies for Pink Runway, which this year will be held on Oct. 23, starting at 6:30 p.m. For 2024, Crystal Clinic and FOX8 have expanded the outreach and education associated with Pink Runway by presenting Countdown to Pink in the weeks leading up to Pink Runway and Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Herbick, news anchor and co-host of New Day Cleveland, has interviewed Crystal Clinic plastic and reconstruction surgeons regarding breast reconstruction for segments that are airing on New Day Cleveland throughout September and October.

"Breast reconstruction is the right of every woman who has had breast cancer surgery and most are covered by insurance. This includes surgery on an unaffected breast to ensure the breasts are symmetrical," said Derek Cody, M.D., FACS, Crystal Clinic plastic and reconstructive surgeon. "We want women to be aware of this right, as well as the importance of researching recommended physicians and procedures – even if that means seeking a second or third opinion to choose the breast reconstruction surgery that is right for them. Through Countdown to Pink, FOX8 and Crystal Clinic are spreading this important message to women throughout Ohio and beyond."

Herbick, a breast cancer survivor, is a strong advocate for women, using her platform to stress the importance of mammography and early detection, through her own breast cancer journey.

"I am so honored to be part of this event and to have the opportunity to celebrate these amazing women who are now thriving after breast cancer," Herbick said. "I never expected that I would have my own breast cancer journey and that I would find a sisterhood with these inspiring women who walk the Pink Runway. Every October, I look forward to Crystal Clinic's Pink Runway. It's a fabulous event."

Herbick also interviewed two Crystal Clinic breast reconstruction patients and former Pink Runway models who are sharing their stories and offering hope to others facing breast cancer. This interview will air in advance of Pink Runway, as Crystal Clinic prepares to celebrate the resiliency and strength of their breast reconstruction patients. Herbick's colleague at FOX8 and fellow breast cancer survivor, reporter Stacey Frey, will also share her breast reconstruction journey at Pink Runway, which includes revision surgery with Dr. Cody at Crystal Clinic.

Tickets to Pink Runway are $10 with all proceeds benefitting the Breast Reconstruction Awareness USA Campaign. Guests will enjoy hors d'oeuvres and drinks, and receive a special gift. Tickets to this inspiring event are limited, so reserve your spot today at ccpspinkrunway2024.eventbrite.com.

About Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons

Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons is a division of the nationally renowned Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, a physician-owned hospital system. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons is one of the largest plastic and reconstructive surgery groups in Northeast Ohio with five board-certified surgeons on staff and clinics in Barberton, Canton, Fairlawn, Green, Hudson, Independence, Kent and Medina. The group specializes in a wide range of procedures, including comprehensive care for complex reconstructions and treatment of soft tissue defects related to orthopaedic injuries. They provide the entire spectrum of plastic surgery, including breast reconstruction, skin cancer surgery, facial cosmetic surgery, post-weight-loss body contouring, rhinoplasty, as well as non-surgical, facial rejuvenation options. For more information, visit CrystalPlasticSurgeons.com.

