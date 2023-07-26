CRYSTAL CLINIC PLASTIC SURGEONS TEAM UP WITH PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME ENSHRINEMENT FESTIVAL FASHION SHOW

Dr. Lewis Diulus to be Interviewed for Your Next Stop with NFL Thread podcast

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons are teaming up with the Pro Football Hall of Fame as presenting sponsor of the annual Enshrinement Festival Fashion Show, to be held Friday, Aug. 4, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Canton Memorial Civic Center in downtown Canton. As Ohio's largest fashion show, this annual event is one of the first events of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival, now in its 60th year. It draws thousands of guests to enjoy lunch, entertainment and the latest fashions, many modeled by NFL wives and daughters.

During last year's Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Fashion Show, Derek Cody, M.D., Crystal Clinic plastic/reconstructive surgeon, was a featured guest of the Your Next Stop with NFL Thread podcast, co-hosted by Juliet Hahn (left) and Cynthia Zordich (right).

As presenting sponsor, Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons will have an opportunity to showcase their very own Pink Runway event, which celebrates and empowers women facing breast cancer with the knowledge to make the best, educated choices for their breast reconstruction surgery. This annual event features Crystal Clinic breast reconstruction patients who walk the Pink Runway and share their breast cancer journey. A video highlighting last year's Pink Runway event will be introduced by Crystal Clinic plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Derek Cody, M.D., and shown at the Enshrinement Festival Fashion Show.

In addition, Crystal Clinic plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Lewis Diulus, M.D., will be interviewed for the Your Next Stop with NFL Thread podcast. The podcast, which is co-hosted by Cynthia Zordich and Juliet Hahn, will stream live from Canton Memorial Civic Center. Zordich is the wife of former NFL player and University of Michigan coach Michael Zordich. She runs the NFL Thread, a private social network for spouses, mothers and daughters of current and former NFL players and coaches. Hahn is a content creator and podcast host who gives women and men a stage to share their stories.

"The Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival is a unique event that puts Canton, northeast Ohio and Crystal Clinic on a national stage," said Dr. Diulus. "We are excited to again be part of the Enshrinement Festival Fashion Show and for the opportunity to reach thousands of women regarding our plastic and reconstructive services, as well as our Pink Runway event. Only a very small percentage of plastic and reconstructive surgeons perform advanced breast reconstruction using a patient's own tissue, so we are among an elite group of surgeons. It's important for women to know they have this option at Crystal Clinic."

As one of the largest plastic and reconstructive surgery groups in the region, Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons performs the full range of plastic and reconstructive procedures, including complex breast reconstructions following mastectomy, facial reanimation procedures, reconstructions involving the hands, extremities, head and neck, and cosmetic surgery. They see patients in Barberton, Canton, Fairlawn, Green, Hudson, Kent and Medina.

To schedule a consultation or to learn more about Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons, call 330-668-4065 or visit CrystalPlasticSurgeons.com.

To learn more about the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Fashion Show and to purchase tickets, visit profootballhoffestival.com/fashion-show-luncheon.

About Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons

Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons is a division of the nationally renowned Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, a physician-owned hospital system. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons is one of the largest plastic and reconstructive surgery groups in Northeast Ohio with six board-certified surgeons on staff and clinics in Barberton, Canton, Fairlawn, Green, Hudson, Kent and Medina. The group specializes in a wide range of procedures, including comprehensive care for complex reconstructions and treatment of soft tissue defects related to orthopaedic injuries. They provide the entire spectrum of plastic surgery, including breast reconstruction, skin cancer surgery, facial cosmetic surgery, post-weight-loss body contouring, rhinoplasty, as well as non-surgical, facial rejuvenation options. For more information, visit CrystalPlasticSurgeons.com.

