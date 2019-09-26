Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons To Host Third Annual Pink Runway Event To Educate And Empower Those Facing Breast Cancer

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons will host its third annual Pink Runway event on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Bradley's Catering, 507 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road in Fairlawn. Doors open at 6 p.m.

This unique event is designed to celebrate and empower women facing breast cancer with the knowledge to make the best, educated choices for their breast reconstruction surgery. It features the practice's breast reconstruction patients gracing the runway in the latest fall fashions. Attendees will have the opportunity to personally speak with Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons physicians to learn more about their breast reconstruction options following a cancer diagnosis.

"Through Pink Runway, we celebrate our breast cancer survivors, while giving women who are facing breast cancer the knowledge they need to make informed decisions regarding breast reconstruction," said Gary Pennington, M.D., plastic and reconstructive surgeon. "Our plastic surgeons will be available to answer questions. Our hope is to educate our guests on the benefits of reconstructive surgery, as we witness the strength and courage of our patients."

Natalie Herbick of Fox 8 will serve as the emcee. Sponsors of the Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons' Pink Runway include Bradley's Catering, Beach Boyz Entertainment, Chloe Wine Collection, Cynthia's Boutique, Elegant Essentials, Fox 8, MC Hair Consultants & Studio MC, Kaminski Studio, Kern's Home & Garden, Mentor, Smucker's, TruBarre Studio and W3|Wealth Management, LLC. All attendees will receive a special Pink Runway swag bag, and attendees who bring a new bra will receive an automatic entry for a high-end raffle basket.

Tickets cost $5, with all sales benefiting the Breast Reconstruction Awareness USA Campaign. Please RSVP no later than Tuesday, Oct. 8 to CrystalPlasticSurgeons.com/PinkRunway to reserve your seat for this educational and inspiring event.

About Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons

Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons is a division of the nationally renowned Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, a physician-owned hospital system. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons is one of the largest plastic and reconstructive surgery groups in Northeast Ohio with seven surgeons on staff and offices in Barberton, Broadview Heights, Canton, Green, Hudson, Montrose and Medina. The group specializes in a wide range of procedures, including comprehensive care for complex reconstructions and treatment of soft tissue defects related to orthopaedic injuries. They provide the entire spectrum of plastic surgery, including breast reconstruction, skin cancer surgery, facial cosmetic surgery, post-weight-loss body contouring, rhinoplasty, as well as non-surgical, facial rejuvenation options. For more information, visit CrystalPlasticSurgeons.com.

SOURCE Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons

