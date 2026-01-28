With 16 grams of protein per bagel, consumers can choose from three flavors: Plain, Cinnamon and Everything

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Farms Dairy Co. is proud to launch David's Deli Protein Bagels. With 16 grams of protein per bagel, you'll get the same great taste you know and love from David's Deli with 2x the protein as ordinary bagels. Customers can find the new protein-packed, pre-sliced and certified kosher option in the refrigerator aisle, with the rest of the David's Deli line of bagels and English muffins.

Crystal Farms Launches New Line of David’s Deli Protein Bagels

"Our David's Deli Bagels offer the perfect versatile staple, packing 16 grams of protein for consumers interested in increasing their protein intake," said President Tim Bratland.

Made with a blend of wheat protein isolate and soy protein, customers will experience an excellent source of protein per bagel paired with David's Deli's signature taste and soft, chewy texture in every bite.

The national brand is launching with three classic flavors: Plain, Cinnamon and Everything.

The Plain Protein Bagel is a protein-packed, all-day, any-day option providing consumers with versatility and creativity in the kitchen.

is a protein-packed, all-day, any-day option providing consumers with versatility and creativity in the kitchen. The Cinnamon Protein Bagel is loaded with cinnamon spice and satisfies the taste buds in a high-protein package.

is loaded with cinnamon spice and satisfies the taste buds in a high-protein package. The Everything Protein Bagel is generously topped with our signature blend of sesame, poppy seeds, onion, garlic and salt, turning your favorite comfort food into a true power-up.

"From parents looking to sneak in a protein boost to fitness and health enthusiasts looking to increase their overall protein intake to those who just love bagels, this line of protein bagels is for everyone," said Bratland.

David's Deli Protein Bagels are currently available at Midwest grocers like Cub, Piggly Wiggly, Roundy's, Festival Foods and coming to additional stores this summer. Head to davids-deli.com to find them at a store near you and to view the entire nutrition profile.

About Crystal Farms:

Founded in 1926, Crystal Farms is a longstanding supplier of dairy from the heart of dairy country: the Midwest. David's Deli English muffins and bagels have been a part of the Crystal Farms brand family for more than 20 years, providing customers with fresh and refrigerated products. Crystal Farms is a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc. For more information, visit crystalfarmscheese.com or davids-deli.com .

About Post Holdings, Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company with businesses operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice and food ingredient categories. Its businesses include Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms. Post Consumer Brands is a leader in the North American branded and private label ready-to-eat cereal and granola, pet food and nut butter categories. Weetabix is home to the United Kingdom's number one selling ready-to-eat cereal brand, Weetabix®. Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms are leaders in refrigerated foods, delivering innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato side dish products to the foodservice and retail channels. For more information, visit www.postholdings.com .

Media Contact: Holly Steffl

Phone Number: 612-351-8312

Email: [email protected]

Website: davids-deli.com

SOURCE Crystal Farms Dairy Company