Crystal Farms Releases New Cheese Stick Products For Adults

New items made with adults in mind for an easy and flavorful snack on the go

EDINA, Minn., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two new products are hitting Midwest grocery store shelves. Crystal Farms Dairy Company is expanding its snack cheese stick offerings with new flavors for adult palates, Gouda and Sharp Cheddar.

Crystal Farms is dedicated to making high-quality, delicious cheese sourced from dairy farms across the heartland and supporting agriculture in the Midwest for future generations through its Midwest Farms Forever program. With these new cheese stick flavors, Crystal Farms is catering to an adult's taste palate and believes cheese sticks aren't just for kids; they're also an easy and flavorful snack option for adults on the go.

"We know that incredible cheese comes from the heartland, and we're committed to showing what this region has to offer," says Janell Lofton-Minta, Vice President of Growth and Marketing at Crystal Farms Dairy Company. "We are launching new flavors that appeal to an adult audience because cheese sticks are great, well-balanced snack options for people of all ages."

The new Crystal Farms cheese sticks suggested retail price is $4.69 and will be available in participating retailers including AWG, Cub Foods, Coborn's, Festival Foods, Piggly Wiggly and Woodman's across Minnesota and Wisconsin starting this week. The new Gouda and Sharp Cheddar Cheese flavors will join customer-loved Mozzarella, Pepper Jack, Marble Jack and Cheddar cheese stick flavors in the dairy aisle. Click here for product images.

About Crystal Farms:

Founded in 1926, Crystal Farms is a longstanding supplier of dairy from the heart of dairy country: the Midwest. Their dairy is sourced from farmers and co-ops within the region, ensuring premium quality products and supporting farms and families. Crystal Farms is a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc. For more information, visit https://crystalfarmscheese.com.

About Post Holdings:

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company with businesses operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice and food ingredient categories. Its businesses include Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms. Post Consumer Brands is a leader in the North American ready-to-eat cereal category and also markets Peter Pan® nut butters. Weetabix is home to the United Kingdom's number one selling ready-to-eat cereal brand, Weetabix®. Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms are leaders in refrigerated foods, delivering innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato side dish products to the foodservice and retail channels. Post participates in the global convenient nutrition category through its minority ownership of BellRing Brands, Inc., a publicly-traded holding company offering ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products. Post participates in the private brand food category through its investment with third parties in 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc., a leading, private brand centric, consumer products holding company. For more information, visit www.postholdings.com.

