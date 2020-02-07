Crystal Group announces Innovation Scholarship for 2020

HIAWATHA, Iowa, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Group, Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of rugged computer and electronic hardware, is pleased to announce it is accepting applications for its Innovation Scholarship program starting today through April 3, 2020.

The Crystal Group Innovation Scholarship is awarded annually to two full-time college students pursuing undergraduate degrees in business, engineering, or related majors and who demonstrate exceptional academic achievements and innovative spirit. Those selected will each receive a one-time, $1,000 scholarship paid directly to the respective institutions in which they are enrolled.

"Today's scholars are tomorrow's leaders and innovators," said Scott Kongable, Crystal Group president. "What better way to honor the future than to foster young talent by recognizing and rewarding student achievements as they pursue their dreams."

To qualify for the scholarship applicants must be enrolled full-time at an accredited college or university in the United States during the fall semester of the 2020-2021 academic year. Winners will be notified and announced the week of May 4, 2020.

2020 Innovation Scholarship key dates

Friday, Feb. 7: Application period begins

Friday, April 3: Submission deadline for completed applications

Monday, May 4: Selected recipients will be notified and announced the week of May 4.

The Innovation Scholarship application form and complete program details are available on crystalrugged.com.

