Crystal Group Announces Innovation Scholarship Program for 2018

"We are pleased to award these scholarships to foster and encourage outstanding students to pursue careers in the spirit of innovation," said Scott Kongable, president of Crystal Group. "In the long term the scholarship program will help raise the quality of innovation in their professional pursuit and the communities that they serve. It's gratifying to support these talented students in such a direct way."

To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must be enrolled full time at an accredited college or university in the United States during the fall semester of the 2018-2019 academic year. Completed Innovation Scholarship applications must be received no later than May 31, 2018. Winners will be notified and announced by June 29, 2018.

Innovation Scholarship Key 2018 Dates

4/16/2018: Application period begins

5/31/2018: Application deadline

6/29/2018: Two winners announced by 6/29. All applicants will be notified as to the status of their application.

Innovation Scholarship applications are available online now. Complete details are available on crystalrugged.com at the following link: Crystal Group Scholarship.

About Crystal Group Inc.

Crystal Group Inc., a technology leader in rugged computer hardware, specializes in the design and manufacture of custom and commercial rugged servers, embedded computing, networking devices, displays, power supplies, and data storage for high reliability in harsh environments. An employee-owned small business founded in 1987, Crystal Group provides the defense, government and industrial markets with in-house customization, engineering, integration, configuration management, product lifecycle planning, warranty, and support services.

Crystal Group products meet or exceed IEEE, IEC, and military standards (MIL-STD-810, 167-1, 461, MIL-S-901); are backed by warranty (5+ year) with in-house support; and are manufactured in the company's Hiawatha, Iowa, USA, facility certified to AS9100C:2009 and ISO 9001:2008 quality management standards. crystalrugged.com

