Crystal Group Awarded AS9100D Quality Certification

HIAWATHA, Iowa, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Group Inc., a leading designer/manufacturer of rugged computer and electronic hardware, in Hiawatha, Iowa, reaffirmed its commitment to providing products and services with the highest quality and consistency by achieving AS9100D certification. Crystal Group's certification to ISO9001:2015 and AS9100 Rev D comes on the heels of winning a Gold Supplier Award from BAE Systems for the company's outstanding achievement of 100 percent zero-defect, on-time product and service delivery throughout all of 2017.

Crystal Group won AS9100D certification – the highest-level quality management system designation and a common requirement of the global aviation, space, and defense community – following a comprehensive audit of the company's product design, production, and testing processes by TUV USA Inc. The AS9100 quality management system (QMS) standard is an extension of ISO9001 that adds additional requirements from the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA, and the FAA to address product safety, counterfeit parts, risk prevention, configuration management, and other needs specific to aviation, space, and defense programs.

"Crystal Group's adherence to strict standards, including AS9100D and ISO9001, is indicative of our unwavering dedication to providing products and services of the highest quality and reliability. It is among the many reasons why Crystal Group continues to be a trusted industry partner of choice integral to aviation, space, and defense supply chains worldwide," says Crystal Group president, Scott Kongable.

"Aviation, space, and defense organizations cannot afford to skimp on quality," adds Tony Rose, Crystal Group's quality manager. "They should demand consistently high-quality products and services from AS1900D-certified suppliers because, when lives are on the line, reliability matters. Over the past 30 years, Crystal Group has continuously invested in and refined its engineering design, manufacturing, testing, and quality assurance workflows and built a reputation as a trusted industry partner supplying rugged, reliable solutions that meet the very highest standards."

Crystal Group products meet or exceed IEEE, IEC, and military standards, including MIL-STD-810, 167-1, 461, and MIL-S-901; are backed by an industry-leading, 5-plus-year warranty with in-house support; and are manufactured in the company's Hiawatha, Iowa, USA, facility certified to ISO 9001:2015/AS9100D quality management standards.

Crystal Group Inc., a technology leader in rugged computer hardware, specializes in the design and manufacture of custom and commercial rugged servers, embedded computing, networking devices, displays, power supplies, and data storage for high reliability in harsh environments. An employee-owned small business founded in 1987, Crystal Group provides the defense, government and industrial markets with in-house customization, engineering, integration, configuration management, product lifecycle planning, warranty, and support services. crystalrugged.com

