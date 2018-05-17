Crystal Group Brings Rugged Computer Solutions to U.S. Special Operations Forces Industry Conference

The Special Operations Forces Industry Conference is the premier conference for the SOF community to interact and collaborate on its challenges, capabilities, and opportunities. SOFIC provides educational sessions, demonstrations, interaction with exhibitors and many networking opportunities.

"Special operations equipment is destined for the most extreme combat situations and must perform under pressure to complete mission objectives," noted Jim Shaw, Crystal Group EVP of engineering. "Crystal Group rugged solutions address the most complex SOF system needs with robust compute performance and high reliability, all while operating in multi-domain battlefields on land, at sea or in the air."

Crystal Group designs and manufactures innovative solutions for autonomous systems, military, industrial and commercial applications and will showcase a selection of its latest rugged servers, embedded computers, and network switches at SOFIC.

At booth #1923 Crystal Group will demonstrate the breadth of its integrated capabilities designed for high performance in severe environments and critical around-the-clock operations with a variety of proven solutions including:

Crystal Group FORCE™ (Fully Optimized Rugged Computer Equipment) 1U, 2U, and 3U Rugged Servers are high-bandwidth, low-latency, high-performance computing (HPC) systems optimized for size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C). Crystal Group FORCE Rugged Servers with Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors and state-of-the-art liquid cooling (2U dissipates 280W of CPU power), offer superior compute and greater reliability in harsh elements, such as shock and vibration, temperature extremes, and humidity.

The Rugged SE16 Sealed Embedded Computer has an all-aluminum construction with custom EMI gasketing to seal the chassis, allowing it to operate while fully submerged in water up to one meter (immersion protection rated to IP67). It is designed as convection cooled, enabling the unit to operate in extended temperature ranges of -40C up to +55C. The SE16 is powered by a MINI-ITX Intel i7 mobile processor and X9SPV Supermicro motherboard, with a 1 PCIX16 expansion slot, and six 2.5″ SSD HDDs. This system is engineered specifically for high performance computing applications in maritime environments where performance, ruggedness, and reliability are imperative, especially those that include dirt, dust, sand, salt, fog, and water.

Crystal Group Inc., a technology leader in rugged computer hardware, specializes in the design and manufacture of custom and commercial rugged servers, embedded computing, networking devices, displays, power supplies, and data storage for high reliability in harsh environments. An employee-owned small business founded in 1987, Crystal Group provides the defense, government and industrial markets with in-house customization, engineering, integration, configuration management, product lifecycle planning, warranty, and support services.

Crystal Group products meet or exceed IEEE, IEC, and military standards (MIL-STD-810, 167-1, 461, MIL-S-901); are backed by warranty (5+ year) with in-house support; and are manufactured in the company's Hiawatha, Iowa, USA, facility certified to AS9100C:2009 and ISO 9001:2008 quality management standards. crystalrugged.com



