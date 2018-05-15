Crystal Group Delivers Rugged Computer Solutions for Future of Land Force Integration at AUSA LANPAC Symposium & Exposition

Robert Haag, vice president of sales and marketing for Crystal Group, noted, "The military's shift toward collecting, communicating and analyzing vast amounts of data in real time is fueling the need for high performance, reliable, rugged servers, embedded computers and network switches that operate in harsh environments. Our proven solutions enable system developers to select and customize the precise equipment needed for deployment in multi-domain battle."

Crystal Group supplies innovative solutions for autonomous and unmanned systems, military, industrial and commercial applications and will exhibit its latest servers, embedded computers, and network switches at LANPAC.

Product experts at Crystal Group booth #308 will demonstrate a breadth of integrated capabilities designed for high performance in severe environments and critical around-the-clock operations in multi-domain battlefields with a variety of solutions including:

Crystal Group FORCE™ (Fully Optimized Rugged Computer Equipment) 1U, 2U, and 3U Rugged Servers are high-bandwidth, low-latency, high-performance computing (HPC) systems optimized for size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C). Crystal Group FORCE Rugged Servers with Intel Xeon® Scalable processors and state-of-the-art liquid cooling (2U dissipates 280W of CPU power), offer superior compute and greater reliability in harsh elements, such as shock and vibration, temperature extremes, and humidity.

The RCS7150 intelligent, scalable, edge switch solution is based on the Ruckus ICX® 7150 Series stackable switch with a 9.75-inch depth available in 12- and 24-port configurations. This switch is housed in rugged, lightweight, and compact enclosure designed to survive harsh environments, including extreme temperatures or high shock and vibration. It supports IPv6 routing, offers plug-and-play functionality, and is compatible with industry command line technology enabling the integration of multiple units into a single logical unit addressable with a single IP address.

About Crystal Group Inc.

Crystal Group Inc., a technology leader in rugged computer hardware, specializes in the design and manufacture of custom and commercial rugged servers, embedded computing, networking devices, displays, power supplies, and data storage for high reliability in harsh environments. An employee-owned small business founded in 1987, Crystal Group provides the defense, government and industrial markets with in-house customization, engineering, integration, configuration management, product lifecycle planning, warranty, and support services.

Crystal Group products meet or exceed IEEE, IEC, and military standards (MIL-STD-810, 167-1, 461, MIL-S-901); are backed by warranty (5+ year) with in-house support; and are manufactured in the company's Hiawatha, Iowa, USA, facility certified to AS9100C:2009 and ISO 9001:2008 quality management standards. crystalrugged.com

