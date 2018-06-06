Crystal Group Demonstrates Field Tested, Combat Proven Rugged Computers at Eurosatory

Crystal Group supplies innovative solutions for autonomous and unmanned systems, military, industrial and commercial applications while meeting reliability and operational requirements found in a variety of unforgiving deployment environments.

"Extreme environmental conditions challenge the abilities of rugged computer technologies to gather, analyze, communicate, and store multiple information sources both on and off the battlefield," said Robert Haag, Crystal Group's vice president of sales & marketing. "At Eurosatory we bring technological expertise as well as decades of battle-proven experience as a reliable partner for the development and integration of complex, rugged computer systems deployed in mission critical applications."

Attendees at Eurosatory will have the opportunity to see and learn more about the company's wide range portfolio of servers, embedded computers, and network switches at booth CB499 including these rugged solutions:

Crystal Group FORCE™ (Fully Optimized Rugged Computer Equipment) 1U, 2U, and 3U Rugged Servers are high-bandwidth, low-latency, high-performance computing (HPC) systems optimized for size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C). Crystal Group FORCE Rugged Servers with Intel Xeon® Scalable processors and state-of-the-art liquid cooling (2U dissipates 280W of CPU power), offer superior compute and greater reliability in harsh elements, such as shock and vibration, temperature extremes, and humidity.

Crystal Group RACE™ (Rugged Autonomous Computer Equipment) line is engineered to accelerate time to deployment of autonomous vehicle (AV), automated driving system (ADS), and unmanned (UAV) projects. Crystal Group's turnkey RACE0161 solution provides the horsepower autonomous and unmanned systems need, combining robust I/O, multiple GPU capacity, dual Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors, sophisticated thermal management, and other high-quality components stabilized in a rugged, aluminum enclosure.

About Crystal Group Inc.

Crystal Group Inc., a technology leader in rugged computer hardware, specializes in the design and manufacture of custom and commercial rugged servers, embedded computing, networking devices, displays, power supplies, and data storage for high reliability in harsh environments. An employee-owned small business founded in 1987, Crystal Group provides the defense, government and industrial markets with in-house customization, engineering, integration, configuration management, product lifecycle planning, warranty, and support services.

Crystal Group products meet or exceed IEEE, IEC, and military standards (MIL-STD-810, 167-1, 461, MIL-S-901); are backed by warranty (5+ year) with in-house support; and are manufactured in the company's Hiawatha, Iowa, USA, facility certified to AS9100C:2009 and ISO 9001:2008 quality management standards. crystalrugged.com

© 2018 Crystal Group Inc. All rights reserved. All marks are property of their respective owners. Design and specifications are subject to change.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crystal-group-demonstrates-field-tested-combat-proven-rugged-computers-at-eurosatory-300661026.html

SOURCE Crystal Group Inc.

Related Links

https://www.crystalrugged.com

