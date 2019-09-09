Crystal Group features how cross-market experience provides safety, security and speed across U.S. and Europe

HIAWATHA, Iowa, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Group, Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of rugged computer and electronic hardware, will feature its fail-safe solutions at five global defense and industry conferences throughout September.

"When lives are on the line, our customers need and deserve reliable solutions that deliver uncompromised performance in the most extreme and unpredictable conditions," said Scott Kongable, president of Crystal Group. "These events allow us to demonstrate how our products address those needs and specific challenges while meeting strict quality and environmental standards for both industry and defense."

With safety and security of the utmost importance across both military and commercial applications, Crystal Group is focused on anticipating technology requirements, as well as vulnerabilities, to continue engineering new, innovative approaches to solving the pressing challenges of today and tomorrow. At each of the following events, Crystal Group experts will highlight how the company's portfolio of rugged servers, storage systems, embedded computers and networking devices are proven to deliver high-performance computing at the edge—where reliability is critical.

MSPO 2019 International Defense Industry Expo | Sept. 3-6, 2019

The company's experts kicked off the month in Poland at MSPO International Defense Industry Exhibition, showcasing military-grade compute products like those deployed currently on the E-7A Wedgetail, EDGE-T and Tactical Tomahawk Weapons Control System.

DSEI 2019 | Sept. 10-13, 2019 | Booth #N5-151

To connect with defense and security thought leaders, partners and customers, Crystal Group executives will attend DSEI in London the second week of September. The featured products, including Crystal Group FORCETM rugged server, will emphasize cybersecurity at the hardware level for land, sea and air.

AFCEA Tinker Technology Day | Sept. 12, 2019

Cybersecurity solutions will be the centerpiece of this targeted one-day event at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma where Crystal Group will promote its latest cyber capabilities to protect against attempted breaches for data at rest and data in transit.

Gastech Exhibition & Conference 2019 | Sept. 17-19, 2019 | Booth I05

Team members will feature how the company's rugged, compact solutions—fortified against electromagnetic interference, dust, sand, salt, fog, shock and vibration—deliver uninterrupted performance to monitor and control sensors that gauge air density for potentially hazardous gas leaks at Gastech in Houston, Texas.

Railway Interchange 2019 | Sept. 22-25, 2019 | Booth 4614

Railway Interchange in Minneapolis, Minnesota, will be the final stop where the company will demonstrate how its rugged servers fulfill the demands of railway transit computing, video surveillance, data acquisition, control monitoring, communication, security, storage and signaling.

Crystal Group's solutions—based on the latest commercial off-the-shelf technologies to withstand the harshest environments—are deployed across hundreds of defense missions, aerospace programs, ground vehicle platforms and critical infrastructure projects worldwide. For more information about the company's U.S. and international military deployments, click here. To learn about Crystal Group industrial applications, click here.

About Crystal Group, Inc.

Crystal Group, Inc., a technology leader in rugged computer hardware, specializes in the design and manufacture of custom and commercial rugged servers, embedded computing, networking devices, displays, power supplies and data storage for high reliability in harsh environments. An employee-owned small business founded in 1987, Crystal Group provides the defense, government and industrial markets with in-house customization, engineering, integration, configuration management, product lifecycle planning, warranty and support services.

Crystal Group products meet or exceed IEEE, IEC and military standards, including MIL-STD-810, 167-1, 461 and MIL-S-901, are backed by an industry-leading, 5-plus-year warranty with in-house support and are manufactured in the company's Hiawatha, Iowa, USA, facility certified to AS9100D quality management standards.

