Crystal Group Highlights Innovative Rugged Computers for Diverse Industries at Simultaneous Exhibitions

"The absolute requirements of high performance computing and extreme reliability in volatile environments is the same across a wide variety of sectors from autonomous driving to defense, energy, aerospace, to offshore operations – lives depend on it," said Robert Haag, Crystal Group's vice president of sales & marketing. "For over 35 years we have applied tested, leading ruggedization techniques that offer the highest degree of performance, reliability and safety to a wide array of compute applications in the harsh conditions of defense and industrial/commercial applications where other systems would fail."

At the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) booth #5213, Crystal Group solution experts will be available to discuss offshore applications such as system health monitoring, data processing and storage; and to demonstrate key products including:

Unveiled at DistribuTECH earlier this year, the all-new Crystal Group RS37AS17 3U Rugged Server can replace multiple aging devices with a single, compact solution to reduce size, weight, power, and cooling overhead, as well as streamline maintenance. The new rugged server is fully customizable to ease the transition to a more modern, reliable, and capable system, and is modular and scalable to support evolving requirements and technologies over a long operational life.

The high-performance RE1012 Rugged Embedded Computer combines a six-core Intel Xeon® D-1528 processor, up to 128GB of ECC DDR4 RAM, two internal 2.5-inch SATA solid-state drive (SSD) bays and one internal m.2 SSD bay, and flexible I/O in a rugged package measuring just 2.4 x 16 x 11 inches and weighing 7.5 pounds (3.4 kg). Its innovative fan-less design employs passively cooled heat-pipe technology and has no moving parts, reducing noise and maintenance.

Simultaneously at XPONENTIAL! 2018 booth #1715, Crystal Group technologists will be exhibiting new technology for unmanned and autonomous system applications that safely and significantly reduce time to market including:

The new Crystal Group RACE™ (Rugged Autonomous Computer Equipment) line is engineered to accelerate time to deployment of autonomous vehicle (AV), automated driving system (ADS), and unmanned (UAV) projects. Crystal Group's turnkey RACE0161 solution provides the horsepower autonomous and unmanned systems need, combining robust I/O, multiple GPU capacity, dual Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors, sophisticated thermal management, and other high-quality components stabilized in a rugged, aluminum enclosure.

Crystal Group FORCE™ (Fully Optimized Rugged Computer Equipment) 1U, 2U, and 3U Rugged Servers are high-bandwidth, low-latency, high-performance computing (HPC) systems optimized for size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C). Crystal Group FORCE Rugged Servers with Intel Xeon® Scalable processors and state-of-the-art liquid cooling (2U dissipates 280W of CPU power), offer superior compute and greater reliability in harsh elements, such as shock and vibration, temperature extremes, and humidity.

About Crystal Group Inc.

Crystal Group Inc., a technology leader in rugged computer hardware, specializes in the design and manufacture of custom and commercial rugged servers, embedded computing, networking devices, displays, power supplies, and data storage for high reliability in harsh environments. An employee-owned small business founded in 1987, Crystal Group provides the defense, government and industrial markets with in-house customization, engineering, integration, configuration management, product lifecycle planning, warranty, and support services.

Crystal Group products meet or exceed IEEE, IEC, and military standards (MIL-STD-810, 167-1, 461, MIL-S-901); are backed by warranty (5+ year) with in-house support; and are manufactured in the company's Hiawatha, Iowa, USA, facility certified to AS9100C:2009 and ISO 9001:2008 quality management standards. crystalrugged.com

© 2018 Crystal Group Inc. All rights reserved. All marks are property of their respective owners. Design and specifications are subject to change.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crystal-group-highlights-innovative-rugged-computers-for-diverse-industries-at-simultaneous-exhibitions-300637445.html

SOURCE Crystal Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.crystalrugged.com

