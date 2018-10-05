Crystal Group Opens New Manufacturing Facility; Creates New Jobs, Production Capacity, Innovation

Military and industrial customers' rapidly increasing demand for Crystal Group rugged computers spurred the expansion and gave cause to plan for a phase two addition to the building within the next five years. The building was designed to accommodate a 30,000 square foot addition. Over 50 new jobs were also created to support customer demand. Crystal Group currently employs over two hundred and twenty people, and rising, to meet the new headquarters' current capacity of two hundred eighty-five.

"This marks a significant milestone in the twenty-seven-year history of our employee-owned company," said Crystal Group president, Scott Kongable. "Our success is based on our employees' relentless commitment to serve our customers. Some of the best talent out there is right here in Hiawatha working at Crystal Group to deliver the highest quality rugged computer solutions for our military and industrial customers in over thirty-five countries. Our new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will fuel greater innovation and transform the level of customer service we deliver."

All three of Crystal Group's buildings and network are NIST compliant (National Institute of Standards and Technology, nist.gov), offering the highest level of security. The new facility offers added in-house engineering services and compliance testing technologies to speed the production process and better serve customer requirements.

Crystal Group celebrated the opening of its new facility with a ribbon cutting ceremony and tours. Over three hundred people were in attendance including Iowa's Senator Liz Mathis, Representatives Ashley Hinson and Art Staed, as well as other local, state and federal dignitaries; Crystal Group employees; customers; media; and partners for the ceremonial event.

