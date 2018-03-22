Crystal Group Presents Rugged Technology for Demanding Battlefield Applications at AUSA Global Force Symposium & Exhibition

The event's theme, "Modernizing and Equipping America's Army for Today and Tomorrow," provides a central focus to discuss challenges facing the Army as it evolves its soldiers and equipment to meet the present and future missions. Crystal Group will showcase its latest servers, embedded computers, and switches deployed by the US Army to refresh/add new technology on high profile programs such as IBCS, EMARSS, THAAD, MDAR, C-RAM, NGATS, and Prophet Enhanced System.

"Crystal Group's rugged computer hardware is intentionally designed to equip soldiers with the latest technology and trusted, reliable performance in any battle space – now and for years to come," said Jim Shaw, executive vice president of engineering at Crystal Group. "Our unique ruggedization techniques ensure long product life in a variety of military operations and harsh environments such as temperature extremes, high shock and vibration, electromagnetic interference (EMI), and humidity, without loss of performance, protection and mobility."

At Global Force Booth #1009 Crystal Group's experts will demonstrate the company's portfolio of rugged solutions, including:

Crystal Group FORCE™ (Fully Optimized Rugged Computer Equipment) 1U, 2U, and 3U Rugged Servers are high-bandwidth, low-latency, high-performance computing (HPC) systems optimized for size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C). Crystal Group FORCE Rugged Servers with Intel Xeon® Scalable processors and state-of-the-art liquid cooling (2U dissipates 280W of CPU power), offer superior compute and greater reliability in harsh elements, such as shock and vibration, temperature extremes, and humidity.

Crystal Group RACE™ (Rugged Autonomous Computer Equipment) line is engineered to accelerate time to deployment of autonomous vehicle (AV), automated driving system (ADS), and unmanned (UAV) projects. Crystal Group's turnkey RACE0161 solution provides the horsepower autonomous and unmanned systems need, combining robust I/O, multiple GPU capacity, dual Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors, sophisticated thermal management, and other high-quality components stabilized in a rugged, aluminum enclosure measuring just 6.5" h x 14.1" w x 15.6" d, and weighing 30 to 40 pounds.

The RS114PS18 1U Rugged Carbon Fiber Server delivers high end computing performance in a carbon fiber chassis that offers leading edge Intel® Sandy Bridge, Ivy Bridge, or Haswell options. The unit measures 1.75" h x 17.5" w x 18" d, and weighs 12-14 lbs. The RS114PS18 offers up to 512 GB memory, up to six removeable 2.5" drive bays and is expandable with one slot.

The RE1312 Rugged Embedded Computer features a compact carbon fiber composition construction for low SWaP and powerful Dual or Quad Core i7 CPU options or 6 core Xeon D. The RE1312 operates over a wide temperature range from -40°C to 60°C and with 18V to 36V DC input. A tough carbon fiber composite frame serves simultaneously as the entire system's structural backbone and EMI shield.

Visit Crystal Group in Booth #1009 at the AUSA Global Force Symposium & Exposition to learn how the company's rugged servers, switches, and embedded computers can meet specific program requirements.

About Crystal Group Inc.

Crystal Group Inc., a technology leader in rugged computer hardware, specializes in the design and manufacture of custom and commercial rugged servers, embedded computing, networking devices, displays, power supplies, and data storage for high reliability in harsh environments. An employee-owned small business founded in 1987, Crystal Group provides the defense, government and industrial markets with in-house customization, engineering, integration, configuration management, product lifecycle planning, warranty, and support services.

Crystal Group products meet or exceed IEEE, IEC, and military standards (MIL-STD-810, 167-1, 461, MIL-S-901); are backed by warranty (5+ year) with in-house support; and are manufactured in the company's Hiawatha, Iowa, USA, facility certified to AS9100C:2009 and ISO 9001:2008 quality management standards. crystalrugged.com

© 2018 Crystal Group Inc. All rights reserved. All marks are property of their respective owners. Design and specifications are subject to change.

