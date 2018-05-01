Crystal Group Recognizes Global Sales Partners at Technology Summit 2018

The Technology Summit brings together Crystal Group's inside sales team, management, engineering and marketing with its worldwide manufacturer's representatives and resellers to discuss product advances, market trends and selling strategies. New product demonstrations offered a hands-on opportunity to learn details of the latest compute solutions for land, air and sea applications requiring rugged, dependable performance – including autonomous, power distribution, electronic warfare, combat, and cyber security.

Strategic partners Intel® Corp. and Ruckus™ Networks, an ARRIS company, presented the latest product roadmaps and value selling approaches for the diversified defense, aerospace, commercial, and industrial sectors Crystal Group serves.

"The Crystal Group extended sales force represents many of the highest achieving sales professionals in our industry," said Robert Haag, Crystal Group's vice president of sales & marketing. "Their integrity and performance continue to reach incredible milestones for Crystal Group and the customers we serve. This Summit is a multifaceted occasion of performance recognition, learning, networking, and strategizing – in person – with our sales partners across the world."

Crystal Group awards were presented to domestic and international channel partners for sales increases and outstanding performance. Winners included:

Highest Revenue Increase 2018

CentraMark – Houston, Texas

Flex – Tel Aviv, Israel

New Strategic Customer Award

CentraMark – Houston, Texas

Flex – Tel Aviv, Israel

Most Strategic Win

Mission Technologies – Bloomington, Minnesota

Mersys A.S. – Ankara, Turkey

10 Years of Partnership

PSI Solutions – Federal Way, Washington

Salesmanship Award

Shawn Thomas of CentraMark – Houston, Texas

During the Technology Summit attendees received a sneak peek at Crystal Group's new 111,500 sq. ft. facility that is nearing its completion target of Q3 2018. The company broke ground for the new building at the Technology Summit a year ago. The factory portion of the building is expected to be operational in July.

About Crystal Group Inc.

Crystal Group Inc., a technology leader in rugged computer hardware, specializes in the design and manufacture of custom and commercial rugged servers, embedded computing, networking devices, displays, power supplies, and data storage for high reliability in harsh environments. An employee-owned small business founded in 1987, Crystal Group provides the defense, government and industrial markets with in-house customization, engineering, integration, configuration management, product lifecycle planning, warranty, and support services.

Crystal Group products meet or exceed IEEE, IEC, and military standards (MIL-STD-810, 167-1, 461, MIL-S-901); are backed by warranty (5+ year) with in-house support; and are manufactured in the company's Hiawatha, Iowa, USA, facility certified to AS9100C:2009 and ISO 9001:2008 quality management standards. crystalrugged.com

© 2018 Crystal Group Inc. All rights reserved. All marks are property of their respective owners. Design and specifications are subject to change.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crystal-group-recognizes-global-sales-partners-at-technology-summit-2018-300640133.html

SOURCE Crystal Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.crystalrugged.com

