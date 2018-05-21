Crystal Group Releases White Paper on Engineering Automated Driving Systems for Safety

Autonomous vehicles (AVs), including fast-growing fleets of self-driving cars and trucks, are poised to revolutionize transportation. The global automotive industry is on the cusp of significant change, enabled by innovative automated driving system (ADS) and autonomous vehicle (AV) technologies in a fast-growing market estimated to reach $7 trillion by 2050; yet, widespread deployment hinges almost entirely on safety.

Crystal Group's latest white paper provides insight into how modern autonomous vehicle system designs benefit from reliable, safety-critical electronics built on proven, trusted military and aerospace system engineering standards and practices.

Predictable, repeatable performance over time is integral to safety, which in turn builds trust. Automated driving system failures are not an option and must be avoided, using systems specifically designed to be durable, offer high availability, and perform reliably in various operational environments throughout their life cycle.

Major automotive manufacturers and top technology firms have already partnered with Crystal Group to tap the company's expertise in and portfolio of rugged and reliable systems for use in autonomous vehicles and automated driving systems. Crystal Group's ruggedization techniques combine to deliver highly reliable systems to boost the safety of virtually any autonomous vehicle application. To date, Crystal Group has successfully passed numerous in-vehicle crash safety tests.

Download Crystal Group's white paper, "Rugged by Design: Engineering Automated Driving Systems for Safety" in PDF format at https://www.crystalrugged.com/white-papers/.

About Crystal Group Inc.

Crystal Group Inc., a technology leader in rugged computer hardware, specializes in the design and manufacture of custom and commercial rugged servers, embedded computing, networking devices, displays, power supplies, and data storage for high reliability in harsh environments. An employee-owned small business founded in 1987, Crystal Group provides the defense, government and industrial markets with in-house customization, engineering, integration, configuration management, product lifecycle planning, warranty, and support services.

Crystal Group products meet or exceed IEEE, IEC, and military standards (MIL-STD-810, 167-1, 461, MIL-S-901); are backed by warranty (5+ year) with in-house support; and are manufactured in the company's Hiawatha, Iowa, USA, facility certified to AS9100C:2009 and ISO 9001:2008 quality management standards. crystalrugged.com.

© 2018 Crystal Group Inc. All rights reserved. All marks are property of their respective owners. Design and specifications are subject to change.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crystal-group-releases-white-paper-on-engineering-automated-driving-systems-for-safety-300652112.html

SOURCE Crystal Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.crystalrugged.com

