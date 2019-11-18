Crystal Group selected as CommScope Federal Partner of the Year

HIAWATHA, Iowa, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Group, Inc. was named CommScope's 2019 Federal Partner of the Year at the annual Big Dogs Conference in Washington, D.C. on November 14, 2019.

As CommScope's sole supplier of rugged ICX switches for military and industrial applications, Crystal Group's hardened and Mil-Spec solutions deliver the most powerful networking capabilities to the warfighter and other tactical users. This mission-critical work enables IT security, reliability and performance in the harshest and most demanding environments.

At CommScope/Ruckus’ annual Big Dogs conference, Crystal Group was honored with as the U.S. Federal Partner of the Year. (L-R) CommScope’s Phil Castillo, VP, North American Region, Enterprise Sales, Raelyn Kritzer, VP, Worldwide Channel, Bob Haag, VP, Sales and Marketing, Crystal Group and CommScope’s Stephen Kowal, SVP, Global Sales, Enterprise.

"As we approach the Big Dogs Conference each year, we look across our partners in the federal market for one company that truly stands out," said Chris Collura, vice president of Federal Sales for CommScope. "We are proud to recognize Crystal Group, the company that has single-handedly brought us into the rugged switching market and involved us in dozens of new program opportunities. We're excited about what we've accomplished together so far, and the prospects for 2020 and beyond."

Crystal Group brings tactical superiority to an elite network of best-in-class, high-performance solutions and services spanning a range of markets. Over the past 18 months, the company has been awarded more than 30 different programs requiring a rugged ICX switch.

"We take tremendous pride in delivering unparalleled solutions based on the latest innovations from partners such as CommScope," said Robert Haag, vice president of Sales and Marketing for Crystal Group. "This award reaffirms the quality, value and reliability of our rugged and secure solutions. We look forward to building on this collaboration to strengthen and enable our customers' IT infrastructures well into the future."

About Crystal Group, Inc.

Crystal Group, Inc., a technology leader in rugged computer hardware, specializes in the design and manufacture of custom and commercial rugged servers, embedded computing, networking devices, displays and data storage for high reliability in harsh environments. An employee-owned small business founded in 1987, Crystal Group provides the defense, government and industrial markets with in-house customization, engineering, integration, configuration management, product lifecycle planning, warranty and support services.

Crystal Group products meet or exceed IEEE, IEC and military standards, including MIL-STD-810, 167-1, 461 and MIL-S-901, are backed by an industry-leading, 5-plus-year warranty with in-house support and are manufactured in the company's Hiawatha, Iowa, U.S.A., facility certified to AS9100D quality management standards.

crystalrugged.com

© 2019 Crystal Group, Inc. All rights reserved. All marks are property of their respective owners. Design and specifications are subject to change.

