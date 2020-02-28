Crystal Group unveils new sea-ready tech at WEST 2020

This year's conference theme, "Are We Ready to Confront Great Power Competition?" serves as a catalyst for mission-critical collaboration and innovation. As WEST reliably demonstrates, industry partners are crucial to helping the Department of Defense act swiftly and decisively to protect national security and defend on land, at sea, in the air, in space and in cyberspace.

"Crystal Group's rugged, multi-layer, CSfC-ready solutions enable secure, real-time data handling necessary for defeating threats in forward-deployed environments," said Kate Helle, U.S. Navy program manager at Crystal Group. "WEST is the key platform for critical dialogue, collaboration and demonstration of the tools and capabilities that deliver the decisive advantage. We're proud to be part of this forum again in 2020."

At AFCEA WEST 2020, the company's experts will be demonstrating the latest capabilities designed to help warfighters dominate the transforming threat landscape, including:

RCS7850-32Q Rugged Switch (based on the Ruckus ICX 7850, CRN's Networking Product of the Year) — Primed for Navy platforms and forward-deployed weapons systems applications, this MIL-SPEC switch offers best-in-class network speed with up to 32 ports of 100 gigabit bandwidth, switching and forwarding and routing capacities, as well as redundant, hot-swappable power supply and real-time, accurate, secure data processing and transmission.

(based on the Ruckus ICX 7850, CRN's Networking Product of the Year) — Primed for Navy platforms and forward-deployed weapons systems applications, this MIL-SPEC switch offers best-in-class network speed with up to 32 ports of 100 gigabit bandwidth, switching and forwarding and routing capacities, as well as redundant, hot-swappable power supply and real-time, accurate, secure data processing and transmission. RSS116F 12GB DSU Rugged Secure Storage System — Used onboard the UK's Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft and other key military air assets, this system features multi-level security for military and industrial applications.

— Used onboard the UK's Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft and other key military air assets, this system features multi-level security for military and industrial applications. RE1711 Rugged Embedded Computer — Optimized for space-constrained environments on submarines and surface ships, this 8" deep 2U embedded computer is deployed on unmanned undersea vehicles scouting adversaries.

— Optimized for space-constrained environments on submarines and surface ships, this 8" deep 2U embedded computer is deployed on unmanned undersea vehicles scouting adversaries. New rugged servers — A variety of solutions that support U.S. Navy systems including electronic warfare, P-8, CANES, ADNS, GBS, CSRR, ARCI and current Technology Insertion (TI) configurations will highlight customization and innovation.

Crystal Group's solutions, including debut technologies, will be displayed at booth #1635, giving visitors an up-close look at how the Iowa-based company provides Department of Defense customers with American-made products that enhance readiness, lethality and the military prowess required to dominate the evolving Great Power Competition.

With more than 10 billion hours of military operational service, Crystal Group's products demonstrate proven reliability and high performance on more than 600 military programs, including over 15,000 rugged servers deployed to the Navy since 2008. Designed with punishing maritime environments and cyber protection in mind, Crystal Group anticipates and eliminates common risks and restrictions via custom compute systems fortified to withstand extreme temperatures, shock, vibration, sea spray and salt fog.

About Crystal Group, Inc.

Crystal Group, Inc., a technology leader in rugged computer hardware, specializes in the design and manufacture of custom and commercial rugged servers, embedded computing, networking devices, displays, and data storage for high reliability in harsh environments. An employee-owned small business founded in 1987, Crystal Group provides the defense, government and industrial markets with in-house customization, engineering, integration, configuration management, product life-cycle planning, warranty, and support services.

Crystal Group products meet or exceed IEEE, IEC, and military standards, including MIL-STD-810, 167-1, 461, and MIL-S-901; are backed by an industry-leading, 5-plus-year warranty with in-house support; and are manufactured in the company's Hiawatha, Iowa, USA, facility certified to ISO 9001:2015/AS9100D quality management standards.

