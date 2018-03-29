Crystal Group Wins Gold Supplier Award From BAE Systems for Delivering On-Time with Zero Defects

BAE Systems honored Crystal Group with a Gold Supplier Award for achieving 100 percent success rate for on-time delivery and fault-free quality standards throughout all of 2017. Crystal Group is one of 37 companies in BAE Systems' global supply chain to earn this impressive distinction.

"It is a privilege to collaborate with BAE Systems and other valued members of the global supply chain, and an honor to receive this Gold Supplier Award," said Robert Haag, vice president of sales and marketing at Crystal Group Inc. in Hiawatha, Iowa. "This recognition underpins our core values and dedication to providing the highest-quality products and services to all our valued customers on-time and on-budget. We are proud of our staff and our 36-year history of engineering, manufacturing, delivering, and supporting rugged, reliable, and failsafe systems when and where they are needed to help customers and end users worldwide achieve excellence."

Crystal Group Program Manager Brent Clough accepted the Gold Award at BAE Systems' inaugural Partner 2 Win Supplier Symposium in Manchester, New Hampshire, on March 6, 2018. BAE Systems' Partner 2 Win program, launched in 2017, is designed to achieve operational excellence and eliminate defects in its supply chain by raising the bar of performance expectations to meet the demand of current and future customers.

"BAE Systems is streamlining its supply chain as part of the Partner 2 Win program to drive more business to our best-performing suppliers," said Jeremy Tondreault, vice president of operations for BAE Systems' Electronic Systems sector. "We are proud of the achievements our suppliers made last year – including Crystal Group – and are confident that together, we can meet customer requirements to deliver quality products that ensure the safety of our warfighters and commercial transportation passengers worldwide."

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems provides some of the world's most advanced, technology-led defense, aerospace, and security solutions. The company employs a skilled workforce of 83,100 people in more than 30 countries. Working with customers and local partners, BAE Systems develops, engineers, manufactures, and supports products and systems to deliver military capability, protect national security and people, and keep critical information and infrastructure secure.

About Crystal Group Inc.

Crystal Group Inc., a technology leader in rugged computer hardware, specializes in the design and manufacture of custom and off-the-shelf rugged servers, embedded computing, networking devices, displays, power supplies, and data storage for high reliability in harsh environments. An employee-owned small business founded in 1987, Crystal Group provides the defense, government and industrial markets with in-house customization, engineering, integration, configuration management, product lifecycle planning, warranty, and support services.

Crystal Group products meet or exceed IEEE, IEC, and military standards (MIL-STD-810, 167-1, 461, MIL-S-901); are backed by warranty (5+ year) with in-house support; and are manufactured in the company's Hiawatha, Iowa, USA, facility certified to AS9100C:2009 and ISO 9001:2008 quality management standards. crystalrugged.com

