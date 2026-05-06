Crystal Instruments Launches Ruby Wireless Vibration Sensor with High Accuracy and 36-Month Battery Life

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Instruments, a leading manufacturer of vibration control and machine monitoring systems, is proud to announce the official release of the Ruby Wireless Sensor. This innovative hardware represents a significant leap forward in structural health monitoring (SHM) and industrial diagnostics, offering a high-precision, cable-free solution for demanding engineering environments. Built on the ISA-100.11a industrial wireless standard with self-organizing mesh networking, the Ruby enables hundreds of sensors to be deployed across a single facility with AES-128 encryption and FIPS 140-2 compliant security.

ISA-100.11a wireless mesh sensor delivers laboratory-grade vibration monitoring and predictive maintenance across heavy industry, defense, and energy operators.

As modern infrastructure and industrial machinery become increasingly complex, the need for flexible, high-fidelity data acquisition has never been greater. The Ruby Wireless Sensor eliminates the logistical challenges and costs associated with extensive cabling while maintaining the laboratory-grade accuracy Crystal Instruments is known for.

Redefining Flexibility in Data Acquisition

The Ruby Wireless Sensor is designed for seamless integration into a wide range of applications — from large-scale industrial vibration monitoring to predictive maintenance programs for rotating machinery. By utilizing advanced wireless technology, the Ruby allows engineers to capture high-fidelity dynamic data from locations that were previously inaccessible or too costly to wire.

Key Features

High-Fidelity Signal Acquisition Features a 24-bit ADC with sampling rates up to 16 kHz, usable bandwidth up to 6.5 kHz, and a frequency response tolerance within ±1.0 dB — ensuring that even the most minute vibrations are captured with exceptional precision.

Features a 24-bit ADC with sampling rates up to 16 kHz, usable bandwidth up to 6.5 kHz, and a frequency response tolerance within ±1.0 dB — ensuring that even the most minute vibrations are captured with exceptional precision. Best-in-Class Low Noise Floor With a noise floor of less than 60 μg/√Hz, the Ruby delivers among the lowest noise floors available in wireless accelerometers in its class — enabling reliable diagnostics even in low-amplitude vibration environments where signal clarity is critical.

With a noise floor of less than 60 μg/√Hz, the Ruby delivers among the lowest noise floors available in wireless accelerometers in its class — enabling reliable diagnostics even in low-amplitude vibration environments where signal clarity is critical. Ruggedized Design Rated IP67, the Ruby is fully protected against dust ingress and can withstand submersion in water up to 1 meter for 30 minutes, making it ready for long-term deployment in the harshest industrial environments.

Rated IP67, the Ruby is fully protected against dust ingress and can withstand submersion in water up to 1 meter for 30 minutes, making it ready for long-term deployment in the harshest industrial environments. Long Battery Life Powered by a standard replaceable D-size battery, the Ruby supports up to 36 months of operation under typical periodic data collection schedules, dramatically reducing maintenance overhead.

Powered by a standard replaceable D-size battery, the Ruby supports up to 36 months of operation under typical periodic data collection schedules, dramatically reducing maintenance overhead. Industrial Wireless Networking and Security Operates on the ISA-100.11a 2.4 GHz mesh network protocol with AES-128 encryption and FIPS 140-2 compliant security, enabling hundreds of sensors to self-organize across a facility with reliable, low-power data transmission. Bluetooth 5.0 and USB connectivity are also supported for configuration and direct data access.

Operates on the ISA-100.11a 2.4 GHz mesh network protocol with AES-128 encryption and FIPS 140-2 compliant security, enabling hundreds of sensors to self-organize across a facility with reliable, low-power data transmission. Bluetooth 5.0 and USB connectivity are also supported for configuration and direct data access. Seamless Software Integration Fully compatible with Crystal Instruments' RCM (Remote Condition Monitoring) and VDS (Vibration Diagnostic System) software, allowing for real-time analysis, fault detection based on diagnostic rules from machine experts, data visualization, and reporting.

What Our Leaders Are Saying

"The launch of the Ruby Wireless Sensor marks a new era for our customers who require both mobility and high performance. By removing the tether of cables without sacrificing data integrity, we are empowering engineers to monitor structures and machinery more efficiently than ever before."

— Dr. James Zhuge, CEO, Crystal Instruments

"In predictive maintenance, a low noise floor isn't just a specification — it's the foundation of accurate diagnostics. Even small deviations in machinery behavior can be early indicators of developing faults. The Ruby delivers best-in-class noise floor and measurement accuracy in a fully wireless form factor, giving our customers the clearest possible signal, the most reliable diagnostic data, and the confidence to act before failures occur."

— Sandeep Mallela, Director of Engineering, Crystal Instruments

Applications

The Ruby Wireless Sensor is purpose-built for a wide range of demanding use cases, including:

Structural Health Monitoring — Bridges, buildings, and wind turbines

— Bridges, buildings, and wind turbines Large-Scale Rotating Machinery Diagnostics

Predictive Maintenance Programs

Whether deployed for continuous condition monitoring on rotating equipment or periodic structural assessments, the Ruby provides the measurement fidelity and operational flexibility that modern engineering demands. From offshore oil and gas platforms, nuclear and conventional power plants, and wind turbine fleets to steel mills, chemical and plastics processing facilities, automotive assembly lines, aerospace and defense manufacturing, mining equipment, and rail bearing assemblies, the Ruby is purpose-built for the broadest range of industrial environments.

Available Now

The Ruby Wireless Sensor is available now in ±25g, ±50g, and ±100g acceleration range configurations. To request a demo, download the technical brochure, or speak with a Crystal Instruments engineer about deploying Ruby in your facility, visit www.crystalinstruments.com/ruby-wireless-vibration-sensor or contact your local Crystal Instruments distributor.

About Crystal Instruments

Crystal Instruments is a leading manufacturer of dynamic measurement, vibration control, and machine monitoring systems. ISO 9001:2015 certified and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company provides cutting-edge solutions to industries including aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, energy, manufacturing, mining, and transportation — helping engineers ensure the safety, reliability, and performance of their products.

Product page link: https://www.crystalinstruments.com/ruby-wireless-vibration-sensor

Product video link: https://youtube.com/shorts/4VaDL8mR--8?si=fyeFA12tLg3ZSeSd

SOURCE Crystal Instruments