Crystal Lagoons Brings Beach Life to South Carolina

MIAMI, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia, the capital of South Carolina, a city without a coastline, will now have an idyllic beach life thanks to the first project signed by Crystal Lagoons in this state. This new operation adds another chapter to the success story in the United States that has this multinational innovation company founded by the scientist Fernando Fischmann. The US is the company's main market worldwide, with more than 275 projects at different stages of development and negotiation.

The project will feature a 4.8-acre crystalline lagoon surrounded by white sandy beaches. It will have a private area reserved for residences and tourists staying at a luxury hotel, confirming the impact on the hospitality industry of Crystal Lagoons. On the other hand, it will have a public access area, accessible to all through ticketed entry, which will have all the features of the Public Access Lagoons® model, also known as PAL® developments. For this reason, it will be a hybrid complex, equipped with extensive commercial, entertainment and sports infrastructure, as well as terraces, restaurants, parks, a wedding peninsula, a children's area and other amenities.

The project, called Oak Hills, forms part of an agreement with Contender Development, Broadstreet, Inc. and Blue Lagoon Development LLC. to develop four complexes in the state.

"The Crystal Lagoons® at Oak Hills will provide exceptional, safe and enjoyable recreational spaces for all ages. We're excited to create a destination that will not only enhance the quality of life for residents but also become a focal point for the entire region", says Joseph Baldassarra, president of Broadstreet.

"PAL® developments and Crystal Lagoons® technology have become very attractive projects worldwide, so we are confident that this complex will be a success", explains Ivan Manzur, Senior VP of Sales, Crystal Lagoons US Corp.

PAL® projects are environmentally friendly as they reduce the carbon footprint of tourism and transportation by more than 40%, reducing travel to coastal destinations by around 50%. In addition, they also offer event venues with unparalleled scenic beauty.

About Crystal Lagoons

Crystal Lagoons is a US-based company that has developed a technology allowing crystalline lagoons of unlimited sizes to be built and maintained at very low costs anywhere.

With over 2,900 patents in 180 countries, its sustainable amenities use up to 100 times fewer chemicals and only 2% of the energy required by conventional swimming pools. Bureau Veritas verified the technology's efficient water use, concluding that a 1-Ha/2.5-ac lagoon utilizes 33 times less water than a golf course and 40% less water than a park of the same size. Crystal Lagoons® amenities can use sea, fresh, and brackish water, which is abundant and has no other use.

