Crystal Miller, Ph.D. Joins BiasSync as Chief Learning Officer and Organizational Strategist

Dr. Miller has spent more than 10,000 hours coaching executives and facilitating workshops and trainings to thousands of diverse audience members. She designs and guides creative experiences that inspire deep, personal exploration and increase awareness, performance and engagement for individuals, groups and organizations. Throughout the past decade, she's worked with large universities and Fortune 500 companies to tap into new curricula designed around topics such as human development, diversity, equity and inclusion, group relations, leadership, women in leadership, teams and mindfulness. As a certified dialogue facilitator and coach, Dr. Miller brings a broad range of tools and skills in learning and communicating across differences.

"We're excited to have a seasoned professional join our growing staff as we focus on the important field of bias mitigation," said Michele Ruiz, BiasSync's CEO and co-founder. "Crystal is not only well-versed in our mission to reduce bias in the workplace, but she offers insight and sensitivity to the most pressing issues around bias. Her experience, intelligence and passion will be a true asset to our organization."

As Director of Leadership Development at California State University, Miller provided strategic direction to the developmental programs and processes for the nation's largest public higher education systems of 23 state universities. She also developed metrics to monitor the effectiveness of leadership development efforts and applied them to drive progress and retention. In her vast experience, she has also conducted organizational behavior assessments, designed and implemented professional learning and inclusive leadership programs, and led, facilitated and designed curricula for employees' continuous growth, effective and feedback-rich leadership.

"I'm pleased to be joining an organization that's passionate about inclusion," Miller said. "I'm especially excited to join a team of professionals whose mission is offering new solutions to assess and manage bias through an innovative, proprietary, online tool. More than ever, organizations want to break down unconscious biases but need a diagnosis and approach that is specific to them. BiasSync is uniquely able to deliver both," Miller added.

About BiasSync

Los Angeles-based BiasSync is a software-as-a-service company providing a science-based solution designed to help organizations more effectively assess, measure and manage unconscious bias in the work environment. Its purpose is to create a more fair and respectful workplace.

For more information, visit https://biassync.com

