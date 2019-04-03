CRYSTAL® Mineral-Enriched Deodorant in Mountain Fresh Wins Prestigious Better Nutrition "Best of Natural Beauty" Award

Better Nutrition's "Best of Natural Beauty Awards" are bestowed each spring on products that, according to the magazine, are made with natural ingredients and no harmful chemicals – and that really deliver when it comes to beauty benefits. "This aluminum- and paraben-free deodorant is enriched with odor-absorbing minerals for 24-hour protection. The clean scent is perfect for both men and women," said the publication about CRYSTAL Mineral-Enriched Deodorant in Mountain Fresh.

The unisex scent is inspired by the beautiful Rocky Mountains using notes of jasmine, oakmoss, lemon and cedarwood to leave you feeling as fresh as a mountain breeze. It provides odor protection for up to 24-hours, with essential oils and no harsh chemicals and is convenient and easy to use. It contains no aluminum or parabens and will not stain. ($6.15/2.5 oz)

"The readership of Better Nutrition and our target audience are one and the same. They seek the best for their health and the planet and always read the fine print, so we are very honored to receive this award," said Catie Wiggy, VP of Marketing and Product Development, CRYSTAL Deodorant.

The mineral salts, natural fragrances (which are made with essential oils and extracts) and sodium bicarbonate in CRYSTAL Deodorants provide pure, safe, reliable performance and invigorating aromas to keep you fresh all-day long. You can feel confident that you are doing right by and for your body. For more information, please visit www.thecrystal.com.

About CRYSTAL

Founded in 1984, the company created a new category as the first and leading independent brand of mineral salt deodorants. One of the most respected and well-known brands in the growing natural deodorant business, CRYSTAL products are available in over 35,000 stores worldwide. CRYSTAL is manufactured and marketed by French Transit, a vertically integrated global personal care corporation dedicated to consumer safety and health.

