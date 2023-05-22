Crystal Oscillator Market Zooms Towards Billion-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 5.15 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Crystal Oscillator Market By Mounting Scheme (Surface Mount, Thru-Hole, SC Cut), By General Circuitry (Simple Packaged Crystal Oscillator (SPXO), Temperature-Compensated Crystal Oscillator (TCXO)), By Application (Telecom and Networking, Consumer Electronics, Military and Aerospace), By Geographic Scope & Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Crystal Oscillator Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Crystal Oscillator Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.30% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 2.98 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.15 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Crystal Oscillator Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Crystal Oscillator Market Experiences Strong Growth Driven by Increasing Demand from Multiple Industries

Crystal oscillators, specialized devices widely utilized in electronics applications such as integrated circuits, radio transmitters, and watches, are currently witnessing a substantial surge in demand. These oscillators consist of circuits incorporating piezoelectric material, serving as the frequency-selective element. By efficiently converting mechanical vibrations into electric pulses and vice versa, crystal oscillators find extensive applications across various industries.

The market drivers for crystal oscillators stem from the expanding demand for connected devices and smartphones, along with the healthcare industry's growing adoption of advanced equipment. Significantly, the automotive electronics segment presents promising opportunities for key market players. The telecommunication industry, driven by the escalating demand for connected devices, has emerged as the primary consumer of crystal oscillators. Furthermore, the consumer electronics segment is projected to achieve the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This remarkable growth can be attributed to the compelling advantages offered by crystal oscillators in consumer electronic devices, such as their low power consumption and fast start-up features.

Currently, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region commands the largest market share in the crystal oscillator industry. This market dominance can be attributed to the presence of major industry players like Miyazaki Epson Corp. (Japan), Nihon Dempa Kogyo (NDK) Co., Ltd., and TXC Corp. (Taiwan). Furthermore, strong governmental initiatives and ongoing projects further contribute to the market's robust growth in the APAC region.

The crystal oscillator market features prominent key players, including:

Miyazaki Epson Corporation Nihon Dempa Kogyo (NDK) Co., Ltd. TXC Corporation KYOCERA Crystal Device Corporation Daishinku Corporation Vectron International Siward Crystal Technology Co., Ltd. Rakon Limited River Eletec Corporation Mercury Electronic Ind Co., Ltd.

To maintain a competitive edge and foster innovation, these key players are expected to employ key development strategies, engage in product benchmarking and SWOT analysis, as well as regularly provide financial statements.

As the demand for crystal oscillators continues to surge, companies operating in this market are poised to benefit from the expanding range of applications across multiple industries. Crystal oscillators' ability to provide precise and stable frequency signals positions them as indispensable components in various electronic devices.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Crystal Oscillator Market into Mounting Scheme, General Circuitry, Application, And Geography.

Crystal Oscillator Market, by Mounting Scheme

Surface Mount



Thru-Hole



Crystal Oscillators Market, by Crystal Cut



AT Cut



BT Cut



SC Cut



Others

Crystal Oscillator Market, by General Circuitry

Simple Packaged Crystal Oscillator (SPXO)



Temperature-Compensated Crystal Oscillator (TCXO)



Voltage-Controlled Temperature-Compensated Crystal Oscillator (VCTCXO)



Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator (VCXO)



Temperature-Compensated Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator (TCVCXO)



Evacuated Miniature Crystal Oscillator (EMXO)



Others

Crystal Oscillator Market, by Application

Telecom and Networking



Consumer Electronics



Military and Aerospace



Research and Measurement



Industrial



Automotive



Medical Equipment

Crystal Oscillator Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

