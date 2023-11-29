Crystal Palace Press Releases a Magical New Picture Book Series Bringing Sweet Stories of Candy, Kindness, and Friendship to Young Readers

Teachers and librarians heap praise on this playful series that fosters a love of reading.

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's never too late to make your dream come true. Longtime storyteller and grandmother Sybil Goodman had been writing and amusing friends and family with her tales her whole life, until she was recently sparked by a delicious idea she wanted to publish for everyone. And so she did.

Goodman's publishing series, The Candy Friends Adventures, is about a group of sweet candy friends—Charlie Crunch, Gooey Looey, Fluffawiggle Fluff and others—and their wonderful exploits in their deliciously magical land. Goodman was inspired to put pen to paper by a writing course assignment combined with a fortuitous ice cream cone trip to the park with her grandson.

The series' debut title, Chocolate Mountain Lake, follows the Candy Friends as they make their way to their new namesake home. As they ride in the Gingerbread Express—complete with cake wheels and powered by a candy corn steam engine—they are alarmed when the licorice tracks break and they are stuck. Before they know it, some quick thinking and teamwork helps them get back on track in no time.

In the follow-up title, The Ice Palace, the Candy Friends are back and this time they are excited for a snow day adventure on Sprinkle Mountain. During some shenanigans involving a giant snowball, they discover a cave leading to a magnificent ice palace with beautiful icicles of all shapes and sizes. It isn't long before they realize the giant snowball has trapped them on the mountain. But a special birthday wish, some self-confidence, and a flying chocolate surprise save the day.

Her dream coming true later in life, Goodman's dedication of her books is on point as she shares, "This book is dedicated to the young at heart who believe in fantasy and imagination, wondrous worlds where exciting adventures begin and anything is possible." The Candy Friends Adventures are available now wherever books are sold.

