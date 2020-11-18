Crystal Plaza's Completed Expansion Sets the Stage for Memorable Occasions

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Plaza's expansion defining a new era in elegance begins now. The re-design of over 10,000 square feet commenced 5 months ago, incorporates a vast array of state-of-the-art additions from behind-the-scenes to the all those observed upon entering the venue.

"We're excited that our vision has come to fruition," states Max Janoff, Managing Partner, Crystal Plaza Group. "It took meticulous planning to preserve the history of the venue while introducing design trends that are imagined today. We invited the outdoors in by incorporating natural light throughout the main ceremony space with the addition of a glass atrium-style ceiling, wide open windows, and a balcony overlooking our three-acre gardens. In addition, brides and grooms now have access to an exquisitely appointed Penthouse Suite, The Vault, Grand Corridor, and array of exclusive amenities."

The project is another milestone in Crystal Plaza's 103-year history. During their longevity they have dealt with very tough national circumstances such as 9/11 and Hurricane Sandy. This year's Covid-19 pandemic has unfortunately led to some postponed events, but the team at Crystal Plaza is poised to ensure they are prepared to host events for the next 100 years.

About Crystal Plaza

Founded by Max Janoff (grandfather of Allan Janoff and great grandfather of Max and Hunter Janoff) in 1917, Crystal Plaza is a fourth-generation family owned and operated luxury catering and event Production Company based in Livingston, New Jersey.

Crystal Plaza's distinctive flexibility and distinguished level of service has earned accolades and acknowledgements over the years from The Knot and top wedding publications including making the Best Weddings list for over a decade. Their events range from weddings and bat/bar mitzvahs to private and corporate gatherings serving thousands from brides and grooms to major league sports organizations, non-profits and politicians. The venue houses three separate kitchens for non-kosher, kosher and Glatt kosher catering, and offer a full range of services both on- and off-premises to provide guests choices that suit their individual styles and beliefs. In 2020 management completed a 13,000sf expansion of new amenity space. Visit Crystal Plaza here.

