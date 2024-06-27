CRYSTAL SIGNS MEMORANDUM OF AGREEMENT WITH FINCANTIERI FOR TWO NEW OCEAN SHIPS

First Ship Delivery is Set for Q2 2028

MONACO, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal, the leader in exceptional cruise experiences, announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with renowned Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri. This agreement marks the commencement of the construction of two groundbreaking ships that will redefine high-end travel on the seas.

The new 690-passenger (based on double occupancy), 61,800-gross-ton Crystal ships will feature a host of amenities and innovative designs, ensuring unparalleled comfort and indulgence for guests.

The interior design will feature the most precious marbles, Italian fabrics and natural materials, offering a level of research and sophistication typically reserved for high-end private residential properties.

A standout feature will be a promenade extending through the whole ships' perimeter, similar to those loved by guests on Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity, for leisurely strolls with stunning ocean views. Culinary enthusiasts will be delighted by a variety of dining options, showcasing a variety of world-class cuisines including Umi Uma, the only Nobu at sea as well as recently announced Beefbar. Additionally, Crystal will continue its legacy of offering exclusive entertainment along with a sophisticated casino that includes an array of gaming options in an elegant setting.

Wellness and relaxation will be at the heart of the new ships, with a comprehensive Spa and state-of-the-art fitness center available to all guests. Families traveling with children will appreciate a dedicated area, designed to provide engaging activities and a safe space for younger guests.

The new ships will feature all-suite accommodations, with private verandas including a popular single occupancy category, with veranda, designed for solo travelers. This commitment to comfort is complemented by one of the highest crew-to-passenger ratios in this segment, ensuring personalized service and attention to detail.

"This order is another milestone in the 40 years of productive collaboration between Fincantieri and my family that started with Sitmar Cruises, continued with Silversea and now is flourishing again with Crystal," said Manfredi Lefebvre d'Ovidio, Executive Chairman of A&K Travel Group.

"Our aim is to continue setting a new standard in cruising, offering our guests an unmatched level of service and sophistication. These new ships will receive the same level of attention I have reserve to my own house," added Cristina Levis, CEO of A&K Travel Group.

"This order not only highlights the robust recovery of the cruise sector, in line with our Industrial Plan, but also reaffirms Fincantieri's leadership, thanks to the operational excellence of our shipyards and the execution quality of our world-class supply chain," stated Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Fincantieri. "We are thrilled to partner with Crystal in our pursuit of innovation and excellence, under the guidance of a shipowner who has always been close to our Group, like Manfredi Lefebvre d'Ovidio."

The expected delivery of the first ship will be in the Spring of 2028. The construction and delivery timeline on the second ship will be announced at a later date.

The announcement comes two years after A&K Travel Group acquired Crystal in 2022, marking a new chapter for the cruise line. Under A&K Travel Group's leadership, Crystal has been focusing on enhancing its offerings both at sea and on shore and expanding its fleet to provide unparalleled experiences for its guests.

Crystal has also secured the option to build a third sister ship with delivery in 2032.

To learn more about the new ships, or book any of Crystal's exceptional itineraries, contact your travel advisor, visit crystalcruises.com or call 1-800-446-6620.

About Crystal

For more than three decades Crystal has been synonymous with exceptional, award-winning voyages. In 2022 A&K Travel Group acquired the Crystal brand and its two vessels, Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony, ushering in a new era of Exceptional at Sea. The globally renowned cruise line offers discerning travelers industry-leading, authentic, and enriching experiences both onshore and at sea. Crystal's pioneering partnership with Abercrombie & Kent provides guests with unparalleled access to the most sought-after experiences, destinations, and the latest cultural makers around the world. The reimagined ships boast larger, updated suites with artisanal finishes, new cutting-edge wellness offerings, spectacular entertainment, and complimentary world-class dining - including the return of UMI UMA - the only dining experience by Michelin-Star Chef Master Chef Nobuyuki (Nobu) at sea. With a legacy of unrivaled service and commitment to sophistication and elegance at every touchpoint, once on-board passengers feel as if they are perfectly at home.

About Fincantieri

Fincantieri is one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups, the only one active in all high-tech marine industry sectors. It is leader in the construction and transformation of cruise, naval and oil and gas and wind offshore vessels, as well as in the production of systems and component equipment, after-sales services and marine interiors solutions. Thanks to RESTRICTED the expertise developed in the management of complex projects, the Group boasts first-class references in infrastructures, and is a reference player in digital technologies and cybersecurity, electronics and advanced systems. With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, Fincantieri maintains its know-how, expertise and management centres in Italy, here employing 10,000 workers and creating around 90,000 jobs, which double worldwide thanks to a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and with almost 21,000 employees. For more information, visit www.fincantieri.com

About A&K Travel Group Ltd.

A&K Travel Group is a global lifestyle and travel company that sets the standard for refined and personalized travel experiences. These include Abercrombie & Kent, Crystal, Cox & Kings and Ecoventura. A&K Travel Group Ltd. Belongs to Heritage Group, the investment holding of the Lefebvre d'Ovidio family which is active in various sectors such as technology, consumer goods, pharmacies, biotech and others.

SOURCE Crystal