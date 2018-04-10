CRYSTAL™ Unveils New Packaging And Branding

To carry out the project, CRYSTAL tapped The Goldstein Group, a New York City-based agency specializing in packaging and branding. Extensive research conducted by the team revealed that existing customers remain extremely loyal to the brand, but also welcome line extensions. The findings also indicated that many health-conscious mainstream deodorant consumers are unaware that CRYSTAL offers the natural benefits they want. "We saw an opportunity to better communicate with this audience," said Ramona Roof, VP Marketing, French Transit (owner of CRYSTAL). "So, we decided to re-imagine our presence on shelf with new, trademarked packaging that is identifiable with our brand, and to establish a voice that speaks clearly to consumers."

"We utilized our full skill set to address multiple brand issues with functionally and aesthetically sound solutions," said Terri Goldstein, CEO of the Goldstein Group. "We're thrilled that Graphic Design United States honored us with a packaging award. Of course, the real win for CRYSTAL has been the enthusiastic response from the trade, which has allowed them to break into new accounts including Walmart stores nationwide."

The new look reflects CRYSTAL's heritage as the creator and leader of the mineral salt deodorant category for over thirty years. The trademarked dome-shaped caps and bottles mimic the shapes of naturally-occurring minerals and crystals, attracting the eye and reinforcing the brand name. Similarly, watercolor-coded flower motifs differentiate each scent and represent the soft, serene qualities of CRYSTAL products. Fonts are now easier to read, and all product labels call out CRYSTAL's 24-hour odor control, unique scents and key safety benefits not offered by mainstream brands.

The latest offering in the line, CRYSTAL Invisible Solid Deodorant Sticks, launched with premium features such as an inner protective cap, dome-shaped deodorant stick for superior feel upon application, and a full rotating base which is easier to use than small dial rotators. In addition to this new formula, the line comprises CRYSTAL™ Mineral Deodorant Roll-ons, CRYSTAL™ Mineral Deodorant Sprays, CRYSTAL™ Mineral Deodorant Sticks, and CRYSTAL™ Mineral Deodorant Stone. To eliminate waste, the newly packaged CRYSTAL collection will appear on shelves throughout 2018 as the brand replaces inventory.

For further information, please visit www.thecrystal.com

About CRYSTAL:

Founded in 1984, the company created a new category as the first and leading independent brand of mineral salt deodorants. One of the most respected and well-known brands in the growing natural deodorant business, CRYSTAL products are available in over 35,000 stores worldwide. The brand also carries the Women's Choice Award for "9 out of 10 Customer Recommended Mineral Salt Deodorants" and is endorsed by Breast Cancer Prevention Partners.

About French Transit :

French Transit, a Juggernaut Capital Partners portfolio company, is a vertically integrated global personal care corporation dedicated to consumer safety and health. The French Transit collection of brands include CRYSTAL™ Deodorant; LUSTER PREMIUM WHITE® enamel-safe and effective teeth whitening systems and toothpastes; and MyChelle Dermaceuticals®, an innovative professional beauty brand in the natural category that provides clean, conscious, and comprehensive products that are bioactive and ethically sourced.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crystal-unveils-new-packaging-and-branding-300627204.html

SOURCE CRYSTAL™

Related Links

http://www.thecrystal.com

