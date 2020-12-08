Crystal View Capital Fund II Acquires Seven Manufactured Housing Communities

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal View Capital Fund II, LLC ("the Fund") is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of seven manufactured housing communities for a total purchase price of $22.7 million between the months of August and October. These seven communities combined have 729 lots and are located throughout New York, Connecticut, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

In addition to these assets, the Fund is expected to close an additional portfolio of three manufacturing housing communities located in Connecticut for a purchase price of $5.2 million.

"With our recent acquisition activity, we have further diversified the Fund's portfolio and now own and operate 32 assets consisting of over 8,000 units located in 12 different states. I am proud of the progress we have made to grow and manage the portfolio and to continue generating attractive returns for our investors," said Matthew Ricciardella, the Fund's founder, Principal, and Managing Partner.

Crystal View Capital is a private equity real estate firm that specializes in the acquisition and management self-storage facilities and manufactured housing communities.

